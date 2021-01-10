Frontline Heroes of the Golden Hour - Manipal Ambulance Rescuers

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], January10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Despite the pandemic, Bengaluru's ambulance drivers have been the fearless warriors to handle emergencies. While the healthcare workers and nurses are truly executing commendable efforts during this period, the ambulance rescue team members have taken extensive measures and constantly served people in need. They have extended complete support to the healthcare team in handling emergency situations.
Manipal Hospitals has been one of the healthcare entities that has introduced one-of-a-kind life-saving training methods to handle emergencies during the Golden Hour. With a fleet of 30 ambulances that travels across Bengaluru & outskirts of the city, the ambulance has a paramedical staff, aka Emergency Medical Technical team, who are trained in basic life support. In case the patient is critical, then a team trained in advanced life support will provide emergency medical care to the patient.
The ambulances are well equipped and the staff are trained to attend any type of emergency. They identify the patient, check the vital signs and the condition of the patient. The vehicle also has a remote monitoring system that allows a live video streaming from the ambulance to emergency unit that allows the doctors to understand the criticality of the situation, and guide the paramedical staff. This gives scope for the doctors to be prepared with the case even before the patient arrives at the hospital.
Dr Mabel Vasnaik, HOD and Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, states "The ambulance drivers have put their lives on the line, and prioritised the life of critical patients during the pandemic. They are the unsung heroes, and one of the important pillars for the emergency care. It is their unconditional support and commitment that has held the healthcare ecosystem stronger, especially during the pandemic. Advancements in ambulance services has opened new avenues and improved the quality of critical care."
The ambulance has a dedicated call centre at Manipal Hospitals that allows them to know the wait time, and track the precise location of the ambulance. The ambulance drivers have successfully attained an approximate of 20-22 minutes for all emergencies.
Till date, the ambulance drivers have managed to handle 1000+ patients in a month during the pandemic and continue their commitment of saving lives.
