FSC 2023: Global Financial Leaders to convene in Saudi Arabia and set future agenda for industry

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world's global financial community will gather from 15-16 March in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference (FSC 2023). Leaders and senior executives from some of the most prominent international institutions will work alongside government ministers and top-level decision makers to help set the industry agenda for 2023 and explore innovative solutions to unprecedented challenges facing the sector. FSC 2023 is taking a confident outlook on the sector with the event being held under the conference slogan - "Promising Financial Horizons".

The 2023 conference has already attracted representatives from leading banks, venture capitalists, market specialists and investment gurus from Asia, Europe and North America to join regional experts in a series of insightful presentations and timely panel discussions and debates. Companies represented include Goldman Sachs; Credit Suisse; HSBC; Deutsche Bank; JP Morgan and S & P Ratings among many others.

Saudi Arabia is the ideal location to bring financial leaders from the East and West together and organizers are extending the welcome to more global participants to come to Riyadh and be a part of shaping the agenda for the international financial community. The conference is expected to be an opportunity to address current challenges and identify opportunities for the future of finance.

From issues such as record-high inflation and interest rates to a global economic slowdown and the rise of disruptive technologies that can be better harnessed to enable future growth, the conference is focused on solutions and outcomes. The event will also examine the resilience of financial institutions and explore the impact of non-banking institutions in a rapidly changing sector that is absorbing the new economic realities of today.

Commenting on the expected impact of the conference, His Excellency, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee Mohammed Aljadaan, said, "The launch of the 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference comes at a critical time in the world as the regional and international financial community seeks to overcome the current challenges of the global economy, including slow growth, high inflation, and uncertainty, which have affected the global supply chain."

"The Kingdom is committed to accelerating progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030 through the execution of structural reforms, including within the financial sector. Vision 2030 aims to drive sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life by delivering effective strategies, programs, and projects. These efforts will help achieve higher growth rates and generate employment opportunities. Vision 2030 also aims to provide improved services through enhancing the role of the financial sector, boosting local content, promoting national industry, and strengthening the Kingdom's financial position."

As Saudi Arabia welcomes the world, FSC 2023 will provide an open, dynamic and truly engaging environment for the world's financial and business leaders to examine ways to build a shared response using innovative ideas to boost prosperity worldwide.

The conference still has capacity for more delegates, and it encourages representatives of financial institutions from across Asia, Europe and North America to attend and contribute to shaping the debate on the direction and innovation the sector needs to address in the future.

The 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference (FSC 2023) is organized by the Financial Sector Development Program partners - the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority. It will be held on March 15-16, 2023 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Following the success of its first edition in 2019, organizers plan to hold FSC every two years in the future with the aim that it becomes one of the most highly anticipated and sought-after conferences in the global financial services agenda.

The conference is part of Saudi Arabia's Financial Sector Development Program, a key component of Vision 2030, and will ensure a focus on its three core pillars: Enabling financial institutions to support private sector growth; ensuring the development of an advanced capital market, and promoting and enabling financial planning.

To find out more about FSC 2023 log on to (https://fsc.sa/en) and to register to attend the event please visit (https://registration.fsc.sa).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)