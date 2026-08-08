PNN Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], August 8: The food processing sector in South India is experiencing a massive evolution, driven by the demand for advanced preservation, scalable manufacturing, and global regulatory adherence. Leading this transformation is FTRIC - Food Tech Research & Incubation Centre, firmly positioned as the best food consultancy and research centre in Kerala. Dedicated to bridging the gap between culinary creativity and industrial viability, FTRIC actively turns a startup food vision into a commercially successful product idea. The Backbone of FTRIC: Scientific Precision and Compliance Building a successful food brand requires far more than a great recipe--it demands precise food chemistry, commercial standardization, and scalable factory architecture. The operational backbone of FTRIC is its robust core team, consisting of 20 dedicated food technologists, microbiologists, and engineers. This specialized team works hands-on to ensure that every emerging food brand is fully compliance-ready with both Indian (FSSAI) and rigorous International standards.

FTRIC provides specialized, end-to-end technical support across a wide spectrum of concise services: - Custom Product Formulation: Balancing moisture, oil, and pH for taste consistency and industrial scalability. - Advanced Shelf-Life Extension: Implementing cutting-edge technologies like Retort processing, High-Pressure Processing (HPP), and IQF freezing. - Factory Layout & Automation Design: Designing hygienic, streamlined plant layouts and recommending production machinery. - Regulatory Audits & Export Compliance: Navigating FSSAI licensing, ISO/HACCP standards, and international export mandates. - Food Analysis & Microbiological Testing: Comprehensive safety evaluation, shelf-life validation, and chemical testing. - Nutritional Profiling & Labelling: Standardizing nutritional panels and regulatory packaging labels. - Clean-Label & Functional Food R & D: Converting raw agricultural produce into high-value functional goods.

Scaling the Startup Ecosystem Through strategic technical collaborations with startup enablement platforms like the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), FTRIC actively drives cohort acceleration frameworks and pre-launch prototype validation. To date, FTRIC's scientific support has enabled the successful development of more than 450 commercially viable food products and provided technical guidance to over 350 food ventures across India, the GCC region, Europe, Australia, and North America. By converting regional agricultural produce into high-value functional foods and long-shelf-life goods, FTRIC provides food tech innovators with the operational foundation needed to compete on global shelves. Deepening its impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem, FTRIC has successfully incubated and directly mentored more than 100+ food tech startups. Standout ventures guided by the centre include Fulva, Chocochi, Rail Rolls, Maximus, Foo Foods, Juz crush, True Froot, and Mouzy. To build a sustainable pipeline of industry talent, FTRIC also maintains deep-rooted connections and collaborative training programs with leading Food Technology Colleges across Kerala.

Industry Leadership & Technical Expertise Technical Leadership Background: At the center of this revolution is FTRIC's Technical Director, Muhammed Rafeeque (Rafeeque Kavanur). Currently pursuing his PhD in Food Technology, Rafeeque brings over 13 years of hard-earned industry experience to the table. Beyond his hands-on industrial expertise, he is recognized as a leading authority in food science and serves as an official startup mentor for elite entrepreneurial platforms, including KSUM, the Founder Institute (Silicon Valley), and IIT Bombay Eureka. Combining his deep academic research with a practical entrepreneurial journey, Rafeeque provides early-stage founders with the exact structural foundation and science-backed methodology needed to take authentic regional flavors to global markets.

Media & Business Contact Information To collaborate with Rafeeque Kavanur or to learn more about how FTRIC can support your food business journey, you can reach out via the following channels. - Headquarters: FTRIC Campus, 13/396A, Near KINFRA, Pallikkal Bazar, Malappuram, Kerala 673634 - Website: www.ftric.org - Email: admin@ftric.org - Office Phone: +91 7736 774 999 / +91 7736 773 999 - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rafeeque_kavanoor/ - LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/in/rafeequekavanur (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)