Fuelflip Energy takes a step towards building a cleaner environment: converts diesel generators to dual fuel

You would like to read
- NF Healthcare, the leading South Korean Oxygen Solutions Brand, launches new range of Oxygen generators in India
- Fuelade offers solution for rising diesel and heavy fuel prices
- Humsafar expects to clock 57,000 to 60,000 kilolitres of demand for diesel from new Safar20 jerry can service in Delhi/NCR
- Jana Small Finance Bank ties up with all three TReDS platforms
- This powerful photo-series on old age homes will surely stir your souls
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/SRV): (https://www.fuelflipenergy.com) Fuelflip Energy, a leading impact-technology startup, has developed Dual-Fuel solutions for Diesel Generators in a technology partnership with Control Infotech. With an aim towards reducing emission levels, Fuelflip is using its new concept of Dual-Fuel technology of burning two fuels at the same time; where Methane-based fuel is used in combination with diesel for engine use.
The company is working objectively to reduce the harsh environmental effects of using diesel generators along with generating substantial savings for the users.
Sahil Juneja, Founder, Fuelflip says, "Many residential societies, hotels, industries, hospitals in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurugram use diesel-run generators for power backup. Diesel-run generators while being an absolute necessity for power backup, also contribute to significant emissions. We agree that tackling pollution is the need of the hour and with Delhi being the most polluted city in the world; the Dual-Fuel conversion kits are a solution to ensure we build a sustainable future that is also viable for the user. It is a win-win solution for the genset users and the overall society." )
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has come forward and taken the lead in converting diesel gensets installed at big residential complexes, commercial establishments and industries, to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). In this effort, the clean energy provider has partnered with Fuelflip Energy, under the leadership of A.K. Jana, Managing Director, IGL and converted approximately 2 MW of backup DG sets in a big residential society in Noida. The kits installed by the Residents Welfare Association of a high-rise residential society in Noida will generate savings of about 30-40 per cent in running cost; in addition to reducing the emissions by more than 50 per cent. IGL is also the sole retailer of CNG and PNG in Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar.
The kit by Fuelflip has been designed to maintain the same power efficiency as diesel generators along with creating a greener and cleaner atmosphere. Fuelflip has completed many successful installations in Delhi, NCR.
This step is in line with Fuelflip's vision to be a clean energy solution provider to society. Fuelflip is determined to provide an efficient solution to the growing concern of clean backup energy for societies and industries. With diesel gensets leading to growing emission concerns, conversion to cleaner PNG using dual-fuel technology is effective and viable. IGL is also approaching other residential societies and Industries to make use of this technology and convert to PNG based power backup.
To know more, visit: (https://bit.ly/3oFIOSS)
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor