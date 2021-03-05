Fulfill all your living needs with New Delhi's most luxurious & organised student housing brand!

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Worried about settling in a different city? Sending your child away from home seems like a task? Difficult to find a comfortable living space in an unknown city? Ashray Living is the right place to fulfil all your living needs.

Ashray Living provides student housing across New Delhi, making it a comfortable experience for both students and their parents! Having a hassle-free and convenient lifestyle is one of the main objectives of the PG service. They believe in the safety and well-being of the students that live with them, providing them with a variety of facilities for a better way of living.

Ashray living is located in New Delhi with PG services all around North Delhi, most of them in the vicinity of the college campus. They have Ashray Living girls and Ashray Living boys with respective facilities and services provided to everyone.

They offer a luxurious style of living with premium accommodation by providing services like the in-house kitchen, high-speed WiFi, Laundry services, study lounge, parking space, vending machines, air-conditioning, face-recognized entry, and exit facilities, pick and drop services for the airport, security guards and many more.

Ashray living has a PG accommodation facility near popular colleges like Hansraj College, Khalsa College, Stephens College, SRCC College, Hindu College, and Delhi University. They have double sharing, single sharing, and triple sharing rooms, connecting bathrooms, and comfortable indoor spaces to choose from. Students can explore the city and sign-up for different classes, other aspects like exploring the city, trying the local food, and learning about the city's culture are promoted by the living service.

"We started as a living space to provide students with a home, which in turn has become a place where they can be independent. Our objective is to make students a part of the Ashray family by giving them enough experience to groom themselves into smart and independent individuals. We are happy to announce that we are once again extending our living space and launching a new property on the North campus. We believe in making our students feel at home, a place where parents can be sure of their children's comfort and safety," said Priyanka Kaushik, Founder and CEO.

Ashray Living is launching a new property in the North Campus, Delhi University, near SRCC college. This facility provides children with great experience in urban areas for the ones looking for changed positions or coordinating schooling. A place near Delhi University, one of the most prominent colleges that has a quality education and many extra-curricular exercises. Ashray living is different from all others as they provide the students with the quality of the facility, professional service, and professional security.

From musical nights to sweating it out at fitness zones, the fun should be a part of the living experience. One needs a little relaxation, some privileges, and fun to experience the thrill in life. Ashray living believes in providing the students with nothing but a comfortable and safe experience. You can contact them on -- 1800-1212-215 or email them: info@ashrayliving.com

To know more, check: (http://www.ashrayliving.com) and their Instagram page: (https://www.instagram.com/ashrayliving/?igshid=6oav0guf4l4s)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)