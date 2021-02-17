Fullerton India offers personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs in few clicks!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India, a premier NBFC financial service provider in India, now offers instant personal loans within just a few clicks.

The digital application and paperless process allow customers to avail a personal loan from Fullerton India anywhere, anytime.

Fullerton India presents personal loans of up to Rs 25 lakhs starting at an attractive interest rate of 11.99 per cent, which can vary according to the borrower's eligibility. Any salaried or self-employed individual can now procure the required funds without stepping out of their homes.

Fullerton India offers two convenient ways to individuals looking to apply for a personal loan:

* Fullerton India's website: Borrowers can log on to Fullerton India official website to conveniently apply for the Fullerton India personal loan. Upon clicking the 'apply now' button, applicants will be directed to an online application to fill in their information and requirements. On the subsequent page, the applicants are required to upload their relevant documents, as mentioned on the website. Based on the information provided, instant decisioning will inform the applicant if his or her application will be taken forward.

Eligible applicants will be provided a tracking ID so that they can check the status of their application on the website at any time. Next comes the various verification checks. Fullerton India's customer care representatives will contact the applicant as required. Shortly after the verification and approval, the applicant will receive the money directly in their bank account. within a short span.

* Fullerton India Instaloan App: Salaried individuals looking for personal loans can download the Fullerton India InstaLoan App -- an instant personal loan app from Google Playstore and Apple App Store on their Android and iOS devices, respectively. This convenient personal loan application offers an eligibility calculator as well as a hassle-free application process.

Applicants only need to submit their basic information and upload their documents through the app to initiate the process. It is an entirely digital and paperless process and can be carried out in a few minutes. Applicants can also track the status of their loan request with the help of the app.

Why Choose Fullerton India's Personal Loans?

Fullerton India offers a swift and easy application process to avail personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs, with a flexible repayment tenure. Customers can choose a tenure between 12 to 60 months according to their comfort. Customers can also access the personal loan EMI calculator, available on both the website and app, which makes choosing the tenure much easier.

There are no hidden charges or loan terms for the customer. In addition to the usual insurance and service charges (which will be mentioned in the loan agreement), there is a processing charge between 0 per cent to 6 per cent on the personal loan amount borrowed.

Existing customers of Fullerton India can be offered special interest rates, discounts and offers on the processing charges on personal loans as per their repayment history and Fullerton India's policy at the time of application.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)