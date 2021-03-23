Fulllife Healthcare's CMO Varun Khanna awarded the Economic Times Business Leader Award 2020-21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The CMO of Fullife Healthcare, Varun Khanna was recently awarded the Economic Times Business Leader award 2020-21.

He was awarded for his exemplary leadership as an expert in nutritional products. Facing a variety of business landscapes and market conditions, the experienced jury facilitated the top leaders of corporate India in a glittering ceremony.

"The award recognizes and celebrates the spirit of Indian leaders and I am thankful for this prestigious award. Indian future is really bright where the youth of today is passionate, creative, analytical, forward-looking and undertaking the environment, social causes and ethical governance as the pillars while building our nation. Fullife is being built by young professionals as one of the finest company in the field of 'Health for Healthy' not only for India but also from India, in a missionary mode," said Varun Khanna, CMO of Fullife Healthcare.

Fullife Healthcare, market leaders of effervescent nutrition manufacturing in India under its flagship brand Fast & Up, launched its vegan nutrition range 'Terra' during the pandemic, which saw a very good response from across the country.

To their credit, Fullife Healthcare internationally certified for uncompromised quality driven by innovation, renowned for their high-quality raw ingredients. In 2021, Fullife Healthcare is looking to further expand its outreach in India's fast-growing vegetarian and vegan market. It aims to cater to the overall health of the entire Indian family in a holistic way through its core belief of intelligent nutrition with vegan products that are Informed Choice Certified.

Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., the market leader in nutrition and immunity, was founded in 2011 and is India's largest effervescent nutrition manufacturer. Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand 'Fast & Up' was brought to India in 2015 under their 'active' lifestyle segment.

Fast & Up products are backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science with in-house R & D centre and EU compliant manufacturing units. Fast & Up is the nutrition of choice for many for their nutrition & immunity needs including several professional sports athletes and was the official nutrition partner for Chennai Superkings.

Its flagship products such as Fast & Up Charge (India's number One Vitamin C immunity booster) and Fast & Up Reload (electrolytes) continue to retain most demand apart from new segments like Fast & Up Terra (plant-based nutrition) being introduced. Fast & Up is the only brand to have informed choice and informed sport certified across its flagship products. Fullife intends to fortify its flagship brands Fast & Up and Chicnutrix with robust expansion across products and geographic coverage in India and overseas.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)