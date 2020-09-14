FUN88 the leading online gaming operator and official partner of Hero CPL has witnessed massive engagement from fans across the globe

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world of sports witnessed one of the greatest cricket tournaments as the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 grabbed the attention of the cricket buffs.

The league ran from 18 August to 10 September 2020 in Trinidad and engaged sports fanatics in nail-biting matches throughout. Fun88, an official partner of the tournament, is also witnessing deeper engagement amongst cricket lovers since the league started and has noticed a significant growth in their site traffic over a short period.

Fans indulged in matches with heightened interest, making this first mega tournament in the past five months even grander.

The series offered a one-of-its-kind opportunity to the patrons to engage in the world of cricket legends and fascinating matches while simultaneously escalating the fun quotient during these stressful times.

"Being a veteran in the online gaming space, we have surpassed our ordinary high levels of engagement with consumers by adding an extra fun quotient of consumer activations be it with Facebook live sessions with some of the biggest names from the tournaments such as Ross Taylor, Carlos Braithwaite and Pravin Tambe or with the Fun88 Super Fan Contest, where scores of fans participated. Taking the experience to next level, our association with Hero CPL has resulted in augmenting brand awareness and recognition eventually increasing the traffic to our website," said a Fun88 spokesperson.

Fun88 provides one of the widest ranges of sports, lines and odds to the sports enthusiast. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its core, Fun88 offers enjoyable experiences to members via the latest technologies and offers games with impeccable and personalised customer service.

