The acquisition brings 13+ years of fashion, brand, and entertainment expertise into the FundVice ecosystem

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6: FundVice Group, the integrated management consulting and enterprise transformation firm, today announced the acquisition of Production house, the creative and talent management agency founded and led by Kunal Sharma. The agency has been rebranded as RoughCut Labs and will operate as FundVice's dedicated creative, marketing, and brand execution arm. Kunal Sharma joins the FundVice leadership team as Creative Director. The acquisition marks a decisive expansion of the FundVice ecosystem. Since its founding in 2018, FundVice has built an integrated platform spanning management consulting, M & A advisory, fractional CFO services, enterprise transformation, and finance infrastructure. With RoughCut Labs, the group now adds deep creative execution capability -- photography, filmmaking, brand strategy, packaging design, UI/UX, digital marketing, event production, talent management, and intellectual property development -- giving clients access to strategic and creative firepower under a single roof.

Production house, under Kunal Sharma's leadership, built a formidable track record over 13+ years in the fashion, entertainment, and brand ecosystem. The agency's portfolio spans collaborations with international brands and leading designers, high-fashion editorial and commercial photography, cinematic brand films, large-scale event production including fashion weeks, brand activations for names like Coca-Cola, Pravaig, Cosmopolitan, DLF, McDonald's, Tanishq, Reliance Brands, Jack Daniel's, and Schweppes, and high-impact influencer marketing campaigns. This depth of creative execution, now combined with FundVice's strategic and financial infrastructure, positions RoughCut Labs to deliver creative work that is not just visually compelling but commercially rigorous and strategically anchored.

"When I founded FundVice in 2018, the vision was always to build an ecosystem -- not a single practice. Every business we advise eventually needs creative execution: a brand identity, a campaign, a launch. Until now, that was a capability we referred out. With Kunal and RoughCut Labs, creative excellence is now native to the FundVice platform. This acquisition means our clients get strategy, capital, compliance, talent, technology, and creative -- all with shared accountability and a single point of governance."-- Heena Arora Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner, FundVice Group "I built Production house on the belief that creative work should move markets, not just win awards. But I kept hitting the same wall -- great creative needs strategic context, financial discipline, and operational backbone to deliver real impact. FundVice is the only platform I've seen that brings all of that together. Joining forces means RoughCut Labs can now deliver creative that is strategy-led, data-informed, and built for outcomes. For our clients and our team, this changes everything."-- Kunal Sharma, Creative Director, FundVice Group

Strategic Rationale The acquisition is driven by three core strategic imperatives: - Closing the ecosystem gap: FundVice clients -- from startups raising their first round to enterprises executing post-merger integrations -- consistently require creative and marketing execution. RoughCut Labs eliminates the need for external agencies, ensuring tighter alignment between business strategy and brand expression. - Deepening cross-sell and integrated delivery: With RoughCut Labs in the fold, the group can now deliver end-to-end engagements where business strategy and creative execution are governed under one platform -- eliminating the friction and misalignment that comes from managing separate advisory and agency relationships. - Acquiring proven creative leadership: Kunal Sharma's 13+ years of hands-on experience across fashion, film, events, and marketing -- working with brands like Coca-Cola, DLF, Cosmopolitan, and Pravaig -- brings a caliber of creative leadership that would take years to build organically.

RoughCut Labs: Service Portfolio Under the FundVice umbrella, RoughCut Labs will offer the full spectrum of creative and marketing services: - Brand strategy, visual identity, and logo design - Photography: brand campaigns, product, events, portraiture, and editorial - Filmmaking: commercial brand films, corporate films, music videos, documentaries, and social content - Packaging design: structural, label, surface design, and mock-ups - UI/UX design: apps, websites, wireframing, prototyping, and usability optimization - Digital and social media: strategy, content creation, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, and analytics - Marketing and planning: market research, positioning, campaign architecture, and on-ground execution - Events and talent: corporate events, fashion shows, live experiences, and celebrity management - Intellectual property: original concept development, brand properties, and IP monetization

FundVice Group Leadership Team Following the acquisition, the FundVice Group core management team comprises: - Heena Arora Agarwal -- Founder & Managing Partner - Ritin Agarwal -- Managing Partner - Sumit Agarwal -- Director - Consulting - Kunal Sharma -- Creative Director About FundVice Group Founded in 2018 by Heena Arora Agarwal, FundVice Group is an integrated value creation engine that partners with promoters, boards, and CXOs to embed strategy, finance, and execution into the enterprise's core. The group operates across India, USA, Canada, the UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia with 60+ consultants and advisors, 800+ investor relationships, and a proven track record spanning $500M USD in cost optimization, $50M USD in capital raised, and 500+ businesses analysed across multiple specialized verticals.

Media Contact FundVice Group | corporate@fundvice.in | https://www.fundvice.in/ +91-78-380-90083 | +91-92-113-03004 UG 007, Tower-1, Assotech Business Cresterra, Sector 135, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)