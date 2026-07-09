PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 8: The new Smart Galerie is designed as an immersive space where customers, architects, electricians, contractors, and channel partners can explore Fybros' wide range of products. It showcases the brand's latest innovations, premium product designs, and advanced electrical technologies.

The Smart Galerie was inaugurated by Mr Dinesh Jain, Director of Fybros, strengthening Fybros' retail presence in the Punjab market.

Speaking on the launch, a Fybros spokesperson said, "At Fybros, our journey has always been driven by innovation and trust. For more than five decades, we have focused on building products that power lives safely and efficiently. The launch of our Smart Galerie in Ludhiana reflects our commitment to making premium electrical solutions more accessible while enhancing customer experience through interactive retail spaces."