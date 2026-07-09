PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8: Fybros has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its newest Fybros Smart Galerie in Indore.

The new Smart Galerie is designed as an immersive space where customers, architects, electricians, contractors, and channel partners can explore Fybros' wide range of products. It showcases the brand's latest innovations, premium product designs, and advanced electrical technologies.

The Smart Galerie was inaugurated by Mr Dinesh Jain, Director of Fybros. The experience centre was launched in association with CSA Mr Rajesh Joshi and Apash Joshi, further strengthening Fybros' retail presence in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) market.

Speaking on the launch, a Fybros spokesperson said, "At Fybros, our journey has always been driven by innovation and trust. For more than five decades, we have focused on building products that power lives safely and efficiently. The launch of our Smart Galerie in Indore reflects our commitment to making premium electrical solutions more accessible while enhancing customer experience through interactive retail spaces."