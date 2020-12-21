Fyseko Moisturizer aims for the top spot with a new affordable and genuinely natural blend

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV Media): India, December 21st: In a world where it is difficult to choose the perfect self-care product, Fyseko is making ground to offer only the best. Fyseko, a Mumbai based natural skincare formulation company, has launched their Face Moisturiser which promises to be a simple, affordable, and genuinely natural blend. It comes in a cute small box packing made from sustainable paper.

Crafted carefully by a team of natural skincare professionals, the new Fyseko Moisturizer is the perfect blend of raw and genuine ingredients. The moisturizer works wonders on all skin types, especially oily acne-prone, normal and dry skin. It is aimed for use by both men and women. The exclusion of artificial colours and fragrances makes it a perfect natural solution and a must-have for everyone.

It is made with the immensely beneficial natural ingredients like Tea Tree, Argan, Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Vegetable Glycerine. Tea tree herb has therapeutic and antimicrobial properties that makes it useful for certain skin conditions like acne, pigments, redness inflammation. Argan and Vitamin E contains skincare properties like Omega fatty acids and antioxidants that supports skin cell function and health by essentially managing the effects of free radicals. Obtained from Shea tree nuts, Shea butter provides long-lasting moisturiser for the skin. With the tag of genuinely natural, consumers are assured to get a safe and synthetic chemical-free solution. The moisturizer also maintains the pH balance along with the ability to be used all year round, in every season.

In anticipation of the launch, Founder of Fyseko, Hema Panjavani told, "We are delighted to be able to finally launch our product and provide customers with the perfect solution to their skincare needs. Our team has worked very hard to pick the right ingredients and come up with a moisturizer which is genuinely natural and affordable. We have spent many years on researching the ingredients to provide the safest and a quintessential experience."

To provide with safe, natural and cruelty-free products, all Fyseko blends are Ayush and GMP Certified, SLS and Paraben Free and never tested on animals. Fyseko has only recently entered the market and with the launch of their new Fyseko Moisturizer, it looks like the all-natural skincare company can make a meaningful impact and establish their position. With the company's focus to provide nothing but the best, customers so far have been delighted with the product. Along with their moisturizer, Fyseko has also launched natural face wash, a blend of the key ingredients like peppermint and calendula to provide effective cleansing without losing skin moisture. Products can be found in-store and on e-commerce websites like Amazon. To order click on: and for the official website, check this:

