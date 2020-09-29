Gagan Arora, CEO and Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services honoured by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, was awarded as one of best people managers of 2020, by Great Manager Institute in collaboration with Forbes India.

The award is presented to the top 100 such extraordinary leaders of India who excel in the nuances of business as well as team leadership.

Great Manager Institute and Forbes India just released this coveted list of some of the best managers in the world, arrived through a yearlong detailed 4-layered evaluation process spanning CEOs of top companies and first-time managers.

This year, more than 1150 companies participated in this assessment called the Great People Manager Study 2020 and 6300 plus leaders went through the evaluation. The selected 100 managers become part of the coveted Forbes List of Great People Managers besides getting honoured by the Great Manager Institute through a series of awards and events throughout the rest of the financial year.

"This list is of leaders who have the highest net worth in relationships. I personally believe success is not just a function of money and power, but of relationships. And Gagan is one such leader who has demonstrated the same. His practice of focusing on social issues while having voluntary fun makes him able to create a team of socially aware and conscious future leaders who are never stressed by any pressure," said Ashwin Srivastava, Co-founder of Great Manager Institute, about Arora's inclusion in this highly anticipated list.

"Leadership and management is craft that everyone should develop. I am proud to drive an organization that is built on the foundation of teamwork and inclusive spirit. I am glad to be acknowledged by Great Manager Institute and Forbes India; it is truly inspiring for me as well as my team of bourgeoning managers who will soon stepping into managerial roles. Such platforms help managers become better in people management," commented Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, on receiving this honour.

Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI.

Gagan's strong business acumen has enabled him to add new business units like e-learning and Integrated Digital Solutions to existing portfolio of Managed Services, AI/ML & Staff Augmentation in just a span of about four years. He was also recently awarded as 'CEO of the Year' and Most innovative young tech entrepreneur and envisions to grow the employee strength to 2000+ people in the next two years.

Previous winners of this honour include Dileep Khandelwal, former CEO of SAP Labs, Amit Ramani, Founder of Awfis, Dr Ankita Singh, CHRO of Cignex Datamatics, among others. This year, other CEOs/MDs in the list include Balfour Manuel of Blue Dart and Girish Kulkarni of Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, among a few more.

Founded in 2016, Vertex Global Services is one of the fastest growing services integrator; ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe, recently awarded as India's Best Company in Solutions & Consulting and recognized as Best Place to work.

With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)