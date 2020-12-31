Gagan Arora, CEO-Vertex Global Services Added Another Feather to His Cap, Bagged 40 Under 40 - Top Influential Corporate Leaders Award 2020

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader of Vertex Global Services, one of the leading business integrators recognized as 40 Under 40 - Top Influential Corporate Leaders Award - 2020. The coveted annual Awards program encompasses the India's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance from every major industry in the corporate world.

The awards are presented to individuals who have professional demeanour along with the ability to transform and contribute towards recognizing and rewarding the extraordinary work and the outcomes picked up by the pioneers of the corporate space, despite an always increasing competitive market. Mr. Arora's strong business acumen and industry pre-eminence over the years has been influential in making Vertex Global Services a strong business. Established in 2016, Vertex Global Services which is one of the fastest-growing business solution providers and is ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe.

Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services commented, "Being recognized by a prestigious award is truly overwhelming. It is a responsibility for the future, to be able to set example of professionalism and calibrate inspiration. It gives me immense pleasure to make up to the respectable list. This would further reflect in business and other philanthropical activities. Vertex has made it imperative to drive businesses with innovation and new-age methods. I am grateful to our clientele who is confident to be associated with us and Vertex team who navigates and delivers success."

Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI. Gagan's strong business ingenuity has enabled him to add new business units like e-learning and Integrated Digital Solutions to existing portfolio of Managed Services, AI/ML & Staff Augmentation in just a span of about four years.

During pandemic, Vertex Global Services has won 20 awards this year in the categories offering services and scaled up the operations. Mr. Gagan Arora being a strategic growth leader who has transformed Vertex and has won 5 awards in 2020.

Gagan Arora, CEO at Vertex Global Services, endured and was awarded by CNBC 40 under 40 Top Influential Leaders and also awarded by Forbes for being in top 100 GMI. He was also recently awarded as 'CEO of the Year' and Most innovative young tech entrepreneur and envisions to grow the employee strength to 2000+ people in the next two years. A perfectionist, a branding powerhouse and also an angel investor. A dynamic team leader who is shaping the landscape of the learning across globe.

Founded in 2016, Vertex Global Services is one of the fastest-growing services integrator; ranked 19th amongst 50 most innovative companies across the globe, recently awarded as India's Best Company in Solutions & Consulting and recognized as Best Place to work. With unparalleled strategy, creative and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Vertex works as a Business Optimization Partner and helps optimize business operations starting from getting the right people, integrating artificial intelligence to achieve better results, to automation of manual repetitive tasks to optimize the ROI.

