Galen Group of Healthcare to open emergency care hospital in the fight against COVID

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Galen Group of Healthcare (GGH), a premiere private health-care provider in India giving free world class medical service to the community has announced the opening of Galen Emergency Care Hospital with 300-bed facility in New Delhi in the coming week to serve the COVID patients and curb the COVID situation in the national capital of India.

With more than 3,00,000 cases being reported daily, India's healthcare system is struggling to meet the needs of 135 crore people, considering that the new COVID strain has higher transmission rate. Therefore, to ease the pressure on the healthcare system and improve the condition, Galen Emergency Care Unit will be providing oxygen, ventilators and doctors to those suffering from COVID in the capital city of Delhi.

The team at Galen Emergency Care Hospital will be led by Dr T R Pattanayak Chairman of GGH, who will be supported by Asutosh Pattanayak (Managing Director, GGH), Suhail Abdul Latif Galadari as the Non-Executive Chairman in their Board of Directors and Dr. Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, Non-Executive Vice - Chairman of GGH.

Pattanayak is an International Humanitarian figure, working intensively to bring affordable and accessible international standard healthcare facility to India.

"We are doing this for humanity, we want to help the people of India. Everything will be fine for such a beautiful country and such beautiful people. We want to lend our hand in supporting and helping in any way we can, we are only doing what we have been taught by our great rulers and are following their example," said Suhail Abdul Latif Galadari, the Non-Executive Chairman, GGH, on the occasion.

Dr Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq is the Ambassador for the World Peace Committee, Economic Advisor for the World fund for Development and Planning at the GCC, Peace Ambassador at Centre of Peace Studies and chairman of Farooq Corporation.

"This is the first phase of hospitals that the group intends to open in India. We have plans to support and help the people across the country, ensuring everyone is taken care of, and we can do our little part. We lead by example, as our rulers do," reiterated Dr. Rashid Mohammed Zubair Al Farooq, the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of GGH.

In near future, Galen Group of Healthcare plans to expand their services to over 100 cities across the globe by 2030 that adheres to the highest international standards while making quality healthcare accessible to one and all.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)