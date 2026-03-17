NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17: Amid intensifying competition in the job market, Galgotias University has sustained a strong placement momentum this year, with several leading national and global companies recruiting students across technology, consulting, finance and engineering domains. The university has expanded its industry engagement and employability initiatives in recent years, enabling students to transition more effectively from classrooms to corporate careers. Officials say the institution has established multiple centres of excellence in collaboration with industry partners on campus, a move that has strengthened skill development and contributed to consistent placement outcomes. According to university representatives, a large number of companies participated in campus recruitment drives this season, offering opportunities in emerging technology and business sectors. Recruiters included firms such as Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, EY, Capgemini and over 1,200 other organisations associated with the university's hiring ecosystem.

Placement records from the university indicate that the highest package for the current year is recorded as 60 Lakh per annum. In addition, several other students received niche job offers ranging between ₹15 lakh and ₹26.6 lakh per annum from the companies of high repute. The Galgotias Placement department also shared detailed hiring figures from major recruiters. Around 526 students were placed at Infosys, 228 at Capgemini, 205 at Cognizant, 119 at Larsen & Toubro Mindtree (LTM), 188 at City Union Bank, 91 at Accenture and 61 at Ernst & Young. Officials attribute these outcomes to the university's and college's (GCET) student-centred active learning ecosystem, which combines practical training, industry exposure and academic learning. The model has been developed in collaboration with Inspire at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Beyond placements, Galgotias is also focusing on fostering innovation through entrepreneurship and startup initiatives, encouraging students to explore technology-led ventures and build scalable business ideas. Education analysts note that institutions aligning academic programs closely with industry needs are increasingly attracting recruiter attention. In this context, Galgotias University continues to position itself as a hub for talent development and professional readiness. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks. These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future. For more information, please contact: Dr. N K Gaur Registrar registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. Please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)