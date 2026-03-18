NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18: Galgotias University is pleased to announce receipt of a research grant of Rs 42 Lakh from TIH-IoT, IIT Bombay. Received the grant for the project titled "Development of Intelligent Ripening Detector for Mango and Watermelon" under the Technology Development Program (TDP) of TIH-IoT (Technology Innovation Hub). The project is supported by TIH-IoT, a not-for-profit Section 8 company established at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS) being implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Gov. India. The focus of the project is to develop a cost-effective, portable and intelligent ripening detection system which can identify ripening stages and detect artificial intelligence in different species of Mango and watermelon. Dr. Agniv Tapadar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering at Galgotias University, Principal Investigator (PI) of the project.

The intelligent system will use a novel sensor-based approach and intrinsic impedance sensing that will be able to analyse the internal features of the fruits without causing any external damage to the fruit. With this study, researchers will be able to efficiently assess fruit quality across different growth stages. Galgotias University always supports interdisciplinary innovation through the junction of agriculture, sensing technologies, and intelligent systems. This project also aligns with the goals of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks. These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future. For more information, please contact: Dr. N K Gaur Registrar Galgotias University registrar@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. Please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)