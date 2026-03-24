NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24: Galgotias University successfully organized its two-day event "Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026" on March 17-18, 2026, furthering its commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship among young people. The program was designed to provide a strong platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas while also connecting them with investors and industry leaders. The event also provided a forum for key ecosystem stakeholders such as Amit Singal, Partner at Indicorn Angels; Tushar Vadera, Founder of SetMyCart; and Ravindra Yadav, CEO of the ACIC GIET University Foundation, to interact with startups and guide them on scaling their businesses, obtaining venture capital, and preparing for entry into the marketplace.

The speakers highlighted the growing significance of start-ups in future economic development and job creation, and stressed the important role of academic institutions in supporting entrepreneurship. They also underlined the value of business incubation, mentorship, and access to capital in building sustainable ventures. On the second day of the event, Dr. R.K. Bharti, IEDS, Director, MSME-DFO Okhla, New Delhi, attended as the Chief Guest, while Mr. Sunil Kumar, IEDS, Deputy Director, MSME-DFO Okhla, New Delhi, was the Guest of Honour. They shared insights on government-backed funding schemes and policy support available for new ventures. Another session was led by Madhu Vadlamani, AI Practice Leader at Enterprise Minds Inc, who spoke about the role of Artificial Intelligence in helping businesses become more scalable and cost-effective.

Galgotias University announced an endowment grant of Rs 18.5 lakh to support twelve early-stage startups as part of its continued commitment to strengthening the startup ecosystem. With this latest round, the University reaffirmed that it will continue to invest in other high-potential ventures as they grow. The startups awarded the grant were SMARTFEED+ (Rs 2 lakhs), URVAH Dynamics Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 1.5 lakhs), Gas O Detech (Rs 2 lakhs), Amigos Renewable Energy LLP (Rs 2.5 lakhs), ECO-SIP (Rs 1.25 lakhs), Load Cell Based Smart IV Fluid Monitoring System (Rs 1.25 lakhs), Wilexir Techno LLP (Rs 1.5 lakhs), Electric VE (Rs 1.5 lakhs), Desk N Wood Techno Solutions (Rs 1.5 lakhs), Mumma.AI (Rs 1 lakh), Novatrail LLP (Rs 1.5 lakhs), and AgriRover (Rs 1 lakh).

The successful completion of Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026 reflects Galgotias University's strong commitment to fostering innovation-led growth and nurturing future entrepreneurs. The initiative stands aligned with the vision of Hon'ble Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, to empower young innovators and build enterprises capable of addressing global challenges. About Galgotias University Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks. These recognitions highlight Galgotias University's strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future. For more information, please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)