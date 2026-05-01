The INR 10 Crore Galgotias Innovation Fund will further strengthen the already vibrant startup ecosystem that has nurtured 135 startups so far

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30: Galgotias University has announced the launch of the Galgotias Innovation Fund (GIF), a dedicated INR 10 Crore institutional investment initiative created to identify, nurture, and scale high-potential startups emerging from the University ecosystem. The fund adds an investment layer to a wider innovation platform already developed at Galgotias University, where students and founders have access to industry-integrated centres, incubation support, mentorship, corporate partnerships, prototyping infrastructure featuring best-in-class equipment and state-of-the-art hardware, and multiple specialised labs that support product development and innovation. The existing startup ecosystem at the University is already vibrant, with founders making a strong mark. Galgotias Incubation Centre for Research Innovation Startups & Entrepreneurs (GICRISE) has supported 135 startups so far, of which 30 are already generating revenue, providing clear evidence of the tangible outcomes being created within the University's innovation ecosystem.

Across its campus, the University has established specialised centres spanning supercomputing and advanced AI research, semiconductor research, drone intelligence and simulation, design thinking and augmented reality, electric mobility, embedded systems, data analytics, advanced instrumentation, and 3D printing and systems engineering. Industry-linked facilities developed with partners such as HP, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, Microchip, Tableau AI, and L & T support hands-on learning and experimentation. This ecosystem is designed to help founders move from ideation to prototyping, technical validation, pilot deployment, and market readiness. Startups selected under GIF are expected to receive access not only to capital, but also to mentor sessions, faculty expertise, go-to-market strategy support, investor connects, assistance in client acquisition, product refinement support, and structured guidance aimed at helping them build globally competitive companies from the campus itself.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer of Galgotias University, said, "Innovation grows fastest when talent, technology, mentorship, and capital work together. At Galgotias University, we are creating pathways where students can transform ideas into working products and promising ventures into scalable enterprises. The Galgotias Innovation Fund has been created to accelerate that journey." The fund will support ventures across artificial intelligence, health technology, education technology, sustainability, mobility, robotics, fintech, consumer products, advanced manufacturing, and digital services. "Galgotias University is setting a strong benchmark by launching the Galgotias Innovation Fund, a forward looking initiative that can significantly accelerate student led entrepreneurship. For young founders, timely access to funding and mentorship is often the catalyst that transforms promising ideas into successful ventures. It is inspiring to see the University create an ecosystem where innovation is encouraged and actively enabled through meaningful support," said Mr. Rachit Mathur, Founder and CEO of Shiftz, an AI-enabled new-age recruitment platform, author of two books, and mentor to students at the Galgotias Incubation Centre.

Galgotias University is amongst the leading private universities in the country, with a substantial student and faculty community across diverse disciplines. The University continues to deepen its focus on entrepreneurship, applied learning, industry engagement, and technology-led innovation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)