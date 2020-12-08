Galgotias University Provides Multiple Job Offers, Dream Packages and Top Companies for its Students

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Galgotias University started the placement season for the 2020-21 batch with record breaking numbers making students and their parents proud with this achievement.

The main highlight of the pandemic hit placement season is that the university has started offering their dream job offers and high packages to students. Till now this year, students have been taking their classes online due to the guidelines and advisories amid the pandemic.

The university was one of the fastest in the country to adapt to conducting the placement processes completely online but it exposed students to many more companies unlike previous years.

"Although the companies have shifted to online mode for campus recruitments this year due to pandemic, yet we have witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the number of companies participating in the campus placements and as a result we have registered 1000 plus offers within three months of the start our placement process," said Dr Manisha Chaudhary Director, Corporate Relations and CPDD, Galgotias University, while giving details about the on-going campus placements.

"There has been 35 plus companies which have offered 10 LPA or more packages to the students of 2021 batch while the average package touched 8.75 LPA. World's top multi-national companies and fortune 500 including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys have been a regular recruiter since 2015 offering industry best packages to the students and this year it has been no exception. To add to comprehensive list of top recruiters Galgotias University has managed to see new highest package of 35 LPA has been offered by US-based Multi-National Amazon to multiple students of Galgotias," Dr Manisha further added.

"This year due to the highest placements in the region Galgotias University and Galgotias College have seen the highest number of admissions, however only the best students have been given admission in the institutions," said Dhruv Galgotia CEO Galgotias University.

"In addition to the placements for 2021 batch, the recruitment process for 2020 passing-out batch also continued simultaneously and more than 1000 offers were given to Engineering and MBA students," added Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University and also Earlier during the year, more than 400 Core Engineering branch companies from the field of Automobile, Chemical, Electrical, Telecom, Business Analytics, IT, AI and Machine Learning, E-Commerce, Civil and Mechanical Engineering had selected engineering students of 2020 batch from Galgotias University and 100 plus companies recruited MBA/BBA students of different specializations. While a record package of Rs 35 LPA was offered to CSE Engineering students.

"Coding Practice, Participation in Hackathons and Pre-Placement Training and hands-on practical learning imparted during my course by expert faculty has been my success strategy for this achievement, I have been able to bag dream placement offer from Amazon," said Kushagra 4th Year B Tech CSE Student.

"The success of our students during campus placements year-after-year can be attributed towards our flexible choice based credit system and career mapping of all our students. In the first year itself, we try to understand the aspirations of every student and offer him or her customized career-path that can lead to fulfillment of their dreams," said Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University.

During the virtual placement processes, two students have secured international job offers in Botmock with a package of USD 12000 and USD 15500; one student has secured the opportunity with American Express with a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000.

Apart from this, Infosys has offered 2 students with a package of 8 LPA and 11 students with a package of 5 LPA through the contest HackwithInfy. Moreover, world-class companies like Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, TCS, Amazon and many more are still conducting the recruitment process for the students of Galgotias University.

The record placements at Galgotias have been possible due to the constant exposure of the students to new and emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 aligned courses. It is also the impact of outcome-based education being imparted at Galgotias for which it received the prestigious NBA accreditation.

Galgotias University has been successful over the last several years to ensure that its students are completely industry-read and for this purpose, it has established several valuable tie-ups and undertaken MoUs with industry leaders such as Infosys, Cognizant, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and other corporate partners.

"The Pandemic was excellent for placements as several companies conducted online interviews and sent placement offers of dream packages to students. The Galgotias students sitting at home were making the university proud by getting multiple job offers from top companies," said Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.

The Galgotias University has been consistently ranked amongst the top universities in India and is known for the highest placements where more than 100000 plus students have got their dream packages and are working in their dream companies.

Galgotias University located in Greater Noida is one of the most prime locations on the Yamuna expressway is within minutes from the Noida International Airport and a complete student housing unit for boys and girls.

