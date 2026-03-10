VMPL Dubai [UAE], March 10: GMCL has just announced the launch of a Rs 900 Crore ($100 million) blockchain-based tokenisation issue, positioning it as one of the first large-scale digital asset offerings linked to a professional international cricket league. Baba Inder Preet Singh, founder GMCL said that "The offering will create a tokenised investment structure designed to provide exposure to the league's commercial ecosystem, including broadcast rights, sponsorship revenues, franchise participation, licensing, and digital fan engagement platforms.GMCL plans to engage institutional investors, digital asset funds, family offices, and strategic partners as part of the global issuance process." The GMCL Tokenisation Issue is being led by Raj Kapoor, Lead Advisor, for the GMCL Tokenisation Initiative, a blockchain and financial markets strategist advising global projects in digital assets and real-world asset tokenisation.Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) Token would unlock high valuation for the League Ecosystem: League Owners, Country Franchisee Partners, Team Franchisee Owners, Investors, Players , Sponsors & Fan and is now open for Investment & subscription worldwide.The league is expected to launch with 800 franchisee teams, representing major cricket markets across India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Australia, USA , Canada and Southeast Asia, with matches expected to be broadcast across more than 100 international markets through television and digital streaming platforms.

GMCL estimates the league could reach a projected audience of more than 500 million cricket viewers globally, leveraging cricket's global fan base of approximately 2.5 billion followers. The token issuance is expected to be structured through a regulated digital asset framework, with the issuance planned through an international financial jurisdiction supporting digital securities and tokenised assets. Proceeds from the $100 million offering will be used to support league development, franchise operations, media production infrastructure, global marketing, sports infrastructure development, training for young budding cricketers and fan engagement technology platforms. "Tokenisation is opening new pathways for capital formation across sports and entertainment," said Raj Kapoor, Lead Advisor - GMCL Tokenisation Initiative.

"By combining the scale of the global cricket economy with blockchain-based financial infrastructure, this initiative aims to enable broader investor participation while increasing transparency and efficiency in sports financing," he added. Industry analysts say tokenisation could reshape sports financing models by enabling fractional digital ownership structures and cross-border investor access to sports-related revenue streams. Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) which Internationally has been branded as Global Mega Street Cricket League (GMSCL) along with GM Box Cricket Association (GMBCA) is being hosted in 10 International Countries and in 6 Indian States in its 1st International & Domestic Season 2026-2027.It has turned out to be the biggest grassroots international cricket league platform focused on building a competitive global cricket ecosystem while integrating sports, digital media, and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure.

