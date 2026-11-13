PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Eight years since its inception, the Ahmedabad-born sports retailer has built a distinctive retail experience around curated global brands, guided discovery and sporting participation, serving customers across India. What if shopping for sports equipment was not just about finding the right product, but discovering the sport itself? That idea has shaped Gambol's journey over the past eight years. From helping customers choose their first racquet to offering opportunities to explore activities such as golf, the Ahmedabad-born sports retailer has been building a different kind of sporting retail experience. Founded in 2017 by sports enthusiasts and entrepreneurs Neel and Venu Shah, Gambol was among the pioneers of experiential, curated multi-brand sports retail in India. Its approach brought together carefully selected sporting brands, personalised product guidance and interactive experiences, moving beyond the conventional sports equipment shopping format.

The next chapter of this journey is reflected in Gambol's 15,000 sq. ft. flagship on Sindhu Bhavan Road (SBR), Ahmedabad. Opened in September 2026, the three-level destination brings together multiple sporting categories, premium international and Indian brands, dedicated retail zones and experiences designed to help customers engage more deeply with sport. A Retail Experience Built Around Discovery Gambol's philosophy is rooted in a simple belief: choosing the right sporting equipment begins with understanding the person using it. The store experience reflects this through a combination of curated collections, knowledgeable assistance and opportunities to interact with products and activities. Visitors can explore categories spanning running, training, racquet sports, cricket, fitness, recovery, outdoor pursuits and children's sport, alongside women's performance, barefoot footwear, sneakers and lifestyle. The assortment brings together over 80 sporting and lifestyle brands across categories, offering customers the opportunity to explore different products and compare options under one roof.

The experience extends beyond browsing. Foot-scanning facilities help customers understand their footwear requirements, while printing and personalisation services allow them to customise select products. A dedicated golf putting experience introduces visitors to the sport in an accessible and interactive way. According to Gambol, customers spend an average of 45 minutes at the flagship, reflecting an environment designed for exploration, conversations and informed product choices. Curated Brands. Informed Choices. Better Sporting Experiences. For Gambol, curation is not simply about offering more brands or products. It is about bringing together relevant choices and helping customers navigate them. "Having spent years around sport, we understand that the right equipment can make a meaningful difference to someone's experience. But finding that equipment isn't always straightforward, especially for someone who is just starting out. We wanted to create a space where people could explore different sports, understand their requirements and make informed choices. That thinking has shaped Gambol since its early days," said Neel Shah, Co-founder, Gambol.

This philosophy also influences the role of the team on the shop floor. Rather than focusing only on transactions, the emphasis is on understanding customer requirements, recommending suitable products and making the shopping experience approachable for beginners and experienced sportspersons alike. "Every brand and product we bring into Gambol should serve a purpose. We believe a curated selection, supported by the right guidance, creates much more value than simply having a large assortment. Our intention is to make sports more accessible and help people find what works for them," added Neel. Eight Years of Building a Sporting Community What began as an Ahmedabad-based retail venture has grown into a business with a nationwide customer base. Alongside its two physical stores on Science City Road and Sindhu Bhavan Road, Gambol reaches customers across India through its e-commerce platform, gambol.in.

Over the years, the business has served more than 200,000 customers, building relationships with sporting enthusiasts, families, beginners and experienced athletes across the country. Its engagement with sport extends beyond retail through school visits, community initiatives, sporting collaborations and events. These interactions reflect a broader ambition to encourage participation and help more people discover activities that fit their interests and aspirations. For co-founder Venu Shah, the objective is to make the relationship between customers and sport more meaningful. "We don't believe sport should feel intimidating or exclusive. Someone might walk in looking for a pair of shoes and leave having discovered an activity they want to pursue. We want Gambol to be a place where families, beginners and experienced players can all find something relevant to their sporting journey," said Venu Shah.

Building a National Sports Retail Business The SBR flagship represents an important milestone in Gambol's growth, but the founders see it as part of a larger journey. With plans to open two additional stores in 2027, Gambol is preparing for its next phase of physical expansion. The business is also looking at opportunities beyond Ahmedabad, with a further location in Surat planned for 2028. "Our ambition is to build Gambol into a trusted sports retail destination across India. But expansion for us is not just about opening more stores. Each location needs to deliver the right customer experience, have a strong team and operate as a sustainable business. We want to grow thoughtfully while staying true to what Gambol stands for," said Neel.

Guided by its philosophy, "Know Your Game," Gambol continues to build around a simple idea: helping people discover their interests, make informed choices and find their place in sport. About Gambol Founded in 2017 by Neel and Venu Shah, Gambol is an Ahmedabad-born sports and lifestyle retail business that pioneered experiential, curated multi-brand sports retail. Built around the belief that sporting discovery begins with the right guidance and access to the right products, Gambol brings together multiple sporting categories, premium brands and interactive retail experiences. The company currently operates two retail stores in Ahmedabad, on Science City Road and Sindhu Bhavan Road, and serves customers across India through its e-commerce platform, gambol.in. With further store expansion planned across cities, Gambol aims to build a trusted, accessible and experience-led sports retail presence nationally.

Website: www.gambol.in Instagram: gambol_sport (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)