GAME PALACIO - India's first to house boutique bowling, fine-dining, gaming arcade and nightclub experience launches flagship site

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recherche venue - GAME PALACIO is a long story but definitely one worth hearing. From the outset, the intent is clear - to offer indulgence to the heart, soul, and the spirit of innocent play.

Set in the nucleus of fast-paced and lively Bandra, Mumbai, this contemporary underground entertainment hub is unlike anything this country has seen before. A modern salute to the glory days of providing family-friendly fun, Game Palacio is refined recreation done right.

India's first upscale boutique bowling and entertainment lounge, Game Palacio opened its door to its flagship site. The bespoke transparent bowling lanes, a first in the world, are made of treated pinewood with exclusive black and gold-lining done in Hungary to match the design of the premise. Designed to perfection, the alleys have been shaped to keep pace with the bowler's and viewer's desires. League-friendly lanes, and a delicious menu packed with "crave-able" comfort food at its center, this joint is perfect for everyday enthusiasts and committed league bowlers.

The ultimate bowling experience with comfy lounge seating provides lane-side butler service to make patrons feel like the VIPs they are. A selection of epic eats and innovative cocktails bring together groups with satisfaction. The VIP rooms on the first level offer private party guests a more intimate environment.

Game Palacio also houses a solid arcade or gaming parlour. A world-class place driven by the quality of the product and heightened by the service with which it is provided, this area helps people pass their time and encourages them to play some games, the caveat is that simple - you do it for the child in you! A real treat for gamers, it features a large collection of classics like PAC-MAN and To the Net, as well as the latest and greatest like Tomb Raider and Super Swirl. The arcade includes a variety of games, some with prize redemptions.

The separately partitioned resto-bar is the perfect place for one to experience exquisite cuisine and hand-crafted spirits. The kitchen turns out elevated fare like authentic Frutti Di Mare pizzas made with flour imported from Italy and Pan-seared Tofu in Mexican brown rice. Two bars mix up themed drinks like the Golden Haze (fresh galangal muddled with peach apple juice and topped up with whiskey) and Maid of Honour (blue pea infused gin with kaffir lime topped with tonic water and magic) are worth the calories! An inaugural visit to Game Palacio is sure to bring surprise.

The sprawling outlandish establishment has a lit vibe. The exposed DJ console makes it super-easy to master the mood in the room. Live music, several nights of the week, with occasional retro, hip-hop, and tribute bands thrown in for variety makes sure that Game Palacio has a busy calendar.

The Game Palacio party experts know exactly how to create the perfect event - a corporate outing, social gathering, holiday party, milestone celebration, or whatever else to ensure their patrons are crowned as the host with the most!

Exuding a sense of detail, authenticity, permanence, and comfort; presenting their passion and appreciation for innovative food and cocktails, music, design, and the camaraderie of gaming, this idea is conceptualised and offered by SW Entertainment. The company plans to open Game Palacio all over the country. Suved Lohia Hospitality are on-boarded as management partners to amaze the crowds. Later this year, Delhi and Chandigarh will be home to their own Game Palacio.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)