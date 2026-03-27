NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Garnier Color Naturals strengthens its association with actor Raveena Tandon and introduces Rasha Thadani in its latest campaign, bringing together a real-life mother-daughter duo to celebrate the brand's core pillar of trust while celebrating effortless at-home hair color. The campaign marks a natural progression for the brand, blending Garnier Color Naturals' legacy of trusted, natural-looking hair color with Raveena's enduring appeal resonating across generations and Rasha's fresh, new-age relatability. An iconic star, Raveena, along with her daughter Rasha, brings an effortless warmth and authenticity to the campaign through their real-life bond. The film captures a tender, everyday moment between the two, as Rasha turns to her mother after coloring her hair, seeking her vote of confidence. What follows is a simple yet meaningful exchange that reflects just how reassuring a mother's validation is for confidence-building. Their natural chemistry and effortless interaction make the moment deeply relatable, reinforcing how beauty choices are often guided by trust, shared experiences, and the comfort of validation.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Raveena Tandon said, "As a mother, there is nothing more meaningful than your child placing their trust in your choices, and nothing more reassuring than seeing them embrace their own with confidence. This campaign beautifully captures that heartfelt, powerful bond. It feels authentic and deeply relatable, mirroring the relationship I share with Rasha. I've always believed in choosing what I trust, and Garnier Color Naturals has consistently been that choice for me." Sharing her perspective, Rasha Thadani added, "I think we all, in some way, look to our mothers for validation, especially when trying something new. When it comes to beauty, my mom has always been my biggest inspiration and my most honest critic. This campaign felt very close to home because it captures a real moment between us. Seeing how fabulous my mom looked made me want to try Garnier Color Naturals myself."

Ajay Simha, General Manager, Garnier, said, "Garnier Color Naturals has long been an icon in at-home hair colour, trusted by generations of women for its rich, natural-looking color and ease of use. It is a brand that has been equally loved by mothers and daughters, making Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani a natural choice to bring this story to life. At a time when the at-home hair color category is evolving, this campaign builds on our legacy by placing trust at the centre of the conversation. By tapping into the universally relatable mother-daughter dynamic, we aim to make hair color feel more intuitive, reassuring, and relevant for today's consumers."

With the new Trust Campaign, Garnier Color Naturals reinforces its leadership in at-home hair color by anchoring the category in trust - the most powerful driver -- and bringing together a product loved across generations with a story featuring Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani that reflects how women discover, choose, and stand by what works for them. Instagram link: www.instagram.com/reel/DWJgrnUjLW2/?igsh=Zjhoejc4aG02bGc%3D. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)