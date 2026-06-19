NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Italian denim and lifestyle brand GAS Milano unveiled its latest Moto Capsule Collection with an electrifying launch at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, bringing together fashion enthusiasts, superbike riders, creators and motorsport aficionados for a unique celebration of fashion, style and speed. Inspired by the exhilarating world of motorcycling and the unmistakable adrenaline rush that comes with every rev of the engine, the GAS Milano Moto Capsule Collection pays tribute to the spirit of riding, freedom and automotive passion. Rooted in the brand's enduring connection to motorsport culture, the limited-edition collection reflects the personality of those driven by curiosity, confidence and the pursuit of new experiences, while staying true to GAS Milano's distinctive Italian heritage.

Beyond its motorsport inspiration, the collection translates racing aesthetics into contemporary everyday fashion through statement graphic tees, elevated silhouettes and utility-inspired details. Designed for those who embrace style as an extension of their personality, the collection seamlessly blends Italian craftsmanship with modern streetwear sensibilities. To mark the launch, GAS Milano transformed the Sunday morning into an immersive community experience where fashion and motorsport culture seamlessly intersected. Guests gathered at the store over freshly brewed coffee, music and shared conversations, creating an atmosphere that celebrated not just the collection, but the community that inspires it. The event also showcased some of Bengaluru's most coveted superbikes, revving their engines in unison before proceeding for a celebratory lap within the vast mall compound, adding to the energy and authenticity of the occasion.

The launch reinforced GAS Milano's commitment to creating experiences that extend beyond fashion, fostering meaningful connections among those who share a passion for self-expression, adventure and the open road. "The Moto Capsule Collection represents more than a product launch; it celebrates a culture and community that embody freedom, individuality and the thrill of discovery. Through this collection, we wanted to bring together people who share these values and create an experience that reflects the spirit of the GAS Milano brand," said a spokesperson for GAS Milano India. The GAS Milano Moto Capsule Collection is now available across GAS Milano stores and online at gasjeans.in.

About GAS Milano Founded in Italy in 1984, GAS Milano is a premium denim-focused lifestyle brand known for its authentic Italian design, craftsmanship and contemporary fashion sensibility. With a strong heritage in denim innovation and a longstanding association with the world of motorsport, the brand continues to create collections that blend style, performance and individuality. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)