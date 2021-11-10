Gaurav Chanana's Lucifer Circus bags two prestigious IAA Awards for Amazon Karigar and Swayam Campaigns

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/ATK): Lucifer Circus has recently bagged two awards at the prestigious IAA Awards, with all nominations made by industry greats.

Out of four Awards that Ogilvy won, two were by Lucifer Circus for the grand Amazon Karigar and the very hard-hitting Swayam campaign.

Gaurav Chanana, Founder -- Lucifer Circus is thrilled with the win and more so as he had the opportunity to share the honours with the CCO of Ogilvy India Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar. Says he, "Harshad and Kainaz are the personification of creativity in advertising.

"They have done great work with unfathomable consistency and for me to win with them is just wonderful. It us a fantastic feat for team Lucifer Circus."

Lucifer Circus' hat is getting overcrowded as the AAI was followed by the extremely sought-after Effie awards for another Amazon film by Lucifer.

The agency has earlier bagged the Kyoorius and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Ad Film, again thought-provoking initiatives by Founder Gaurav Chanana and his ebullient team, that touch your heart."The precise reason why mammoth brands like Amazon, Tanishq, P & G, Ceat, Tata, Wipro etc have put their faith in Lucifer Circus.

Avers Gaurav Chanana, "once we take up a project, there's no compromise. At times, we lose money. We try to make sure that we can break the clutter and actually create something special. A brand always realises that extra bit we do and they come back generously."

Grateful to the agencies and brands for their support, Gaurav Chanana adds, "we are now starting a content wing. By God's grace it will receive similar love."

Looks like this creative genius is all set to keep raising the bar, each time. Kudos!

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)