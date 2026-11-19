BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group, was honoured with the prestigious 'Excellence in Industrial Leadership Award' at the 10th IACC Business Leadership Awards, instituted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). The award was presented during the inaugural session of the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit on Thursday, 19th November 2026, at Hotel The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The summit, IACC's flagship annual event, was themed "Two Democracies - One Shared Future: Celebrating America 250 & Advancing Viksit Bharat through the India-US Strategic Economic Partnership." The 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit was inaugurated by Shri Om Birla, Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mr. Jason Meeks Deputy Chief of Mission US Embassy attended as a Guest of Honour during the Valedictory Session. The 'Excellence in Industrial Leadership Award' recognised Mr. Singhania's outstanding contribution to industrial development, business leadership, manufacturing excellence and strengthening India's position in the global business landscape.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the 'Excellence in Industrial Leadership Award' at the 10th IACC Business Leadership Awards. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of every member of the Raymond family, whose unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation has shaped our journey. As India and the United States continue to strengthen their economic partnership, I remain confident that Indian industry will play a defining role in advancing our shared vision of a Viksit Bharat." The recognition comes as Raymond Group continues its commitment to nation-building beyond business, including its stated ambition to positively impact the lives of 1,00,000 children through its education trust entities and skilling institutes, in line with the nation's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Established in 1968, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is the apex bilateral chamber synergising India-US economic engagement, and its Business Leadership Awards are its flagship initiative recognising outstanding contributions to business and industry.

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