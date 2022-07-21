GAYN Capital announces commencement of their operations in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): GAYN Capital announces the commencement of their operations in Chennai. A FinTech company that leverages technology to make Commercial Real Estate Investing possible for everyone. The platform harnesses the power of collective ownership to make it possible for discerning investors to acquire assets that were previously way beyond their means.

The team sources the best real estate opportunities through its partnerships, like the one it has with Chennai-based Bhoomi and Buildings. GAYN Capital has entered into a partnership with this Chennai-based builder, who will provide 200 crores worth of products in the retail real estate sector annually. Bhoomi is a path breaker in the retail real estate market, having completed over 50 projects in this sector; and with a healthy pipeline of deals, with both national and international brands, along with GAYN capital are well poised to bite into great Indian retail revolution. This partnership is all set to usher in a new era for the retail investment market.

GAYN Capital is founded by Kalyan Jayaprakash, Kishore Janakiraman, and Ganesh Jayaprakash, who are industry professionals with a sound track record in Investments, Real Estate, Banking, and Technology. The founders leverage their collective expertise to curate and identify opportunities in the Retail, Logistics, Healthcare and Entertainment industries. All properties go through a rigorous process of due diligence to ensure everything is in place, including leases from Marquee brands.

Kalyan Jayaprakash CEO/Co-founder says, "There are, of course, other players in the fractional investment space, but what makes GAYN stand out is Accessibility. At GAYN, we understand that the biggest hurdle to commercial real estate investments in the past has been the entry cost. This is why we have reduced the ticket size to a relatively affordable 5 lakhs only."

He goes on to add "The key aspect of investing through GAYN capital is the transparency at every step of the process, as we believe strongly in keeping our clients involved and informed of how they can make their investments work for them."

Fractional ownership is catching on with the investment community as a safe haven to park investments during these turbulent times. The attraction being, that the capital is secured by an underlying asset of land and building. A regular passive income from the lease is an added advantage which further augments the benefits of the investment.

For more information, please visit: (https://gayncapital.com).

