NewsVoir Chandigarh [India], October 22: Chandigarh Tricity-based real estate developer GB Realty has outlined an investment plan of over Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years, as the company looks to significantly expand its luxury residential portfolio and enter new real estate segments and markets across North India. The company plans to scale its cumulative investment to approximately Rs. 10,000 crore over the next five years, marking a significant expansion of its development pipeline. Of the planned investment, approximately Rs. 3,500 crore is proposed to be deployed specifically towards luxury and ultra-luxury residential developments. GB Realty expects to deliver four projects over the next three years, while simultaneously building a development pipeline spanning ultra-luxury residences, high-street commercial developments, eco-conscious townships, senior living communities, golf-led developments and luxury resort living.

The proposed investments are expected to be funded through a combination of internal accruals, customer collections, debt and institutional/JV capital, depending on the nature and scale of individual developments. Commenting on the expansion plans, Gurinder Bhatti, Founder, GB Realty, said, "We are entering the next phase of GB Realty's growth with a clear focus on creating differentiated real estate products rather than adding conventional inventory to the market. We plan to invest over Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years and approximately Rs. 10,000 crore over five years. A significant part of this capital will be directed towards luxury and ultra-luxury residences, where we believe North India presents a substantial opportunity."

Luxury Housing to Drive Growth GB Realty is placing luxury and ultra-luxury housing at the centre of its next growth phase. The company believes there is significant headroom in the Rs. 5 crore and above residential segment, particularly across Chandigarh Tricity and Punjab, where demand for high-end housing has grown while organised supply at the upper end of the market remains relatively limited. The developer plans to differentiate its upcoming luxury portfolio through timeless architecture, sustainability, wellness, premium amenities, concierge services and high service standards. "For us, ultra-luxury is not defined merely by the size or price of a residence. Sustainability, longevity, environmentally conscious development, health and wellness, service standards and timeless architecture will be fundamental to the products we create," Bhatti added.

GB Realty said its assessment of the Tricity and Punjab markets indicates a growing pool of affluent buyers seeking residences with substantially higher standards of design, services, amenities and lifestyle infrastructure. Expansion Beyond Chandigarh Tricity GB Realty currently has a presence in Mohali and New Chandigarh and is evaluating further opportunities across Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and the wider Chandigarh Tricity region. Over the next three to five years, the company also plans to expand beyond its home market, with Delhi-NCR, Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh identified as potential growth markets. Its proposed development pipeline is also expected to diversify beyond conventional residential projects. GB Realty is evaluating opportunities in high-street commercial developments, luxury resorts and resort residences in Himachal Pradesh, senior living, golf-centric communities, green townships and large integrated developments.

Among its longer-term plans is the development of a Heritage City concept in Amritsar, alongside golf and environmentally conscious township formats. "Chandigarh Tricity remains an important market for us, but our ambition is considerably larger. We see opportunities across Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Our strategy will be to enter markets where there is a clear gap between the aspirations of affluent consumers and the quality of organised supply available to them," Bhatti said. Long-Term Vision: 1,000-Acre Township and Rs. 50,000 Crore Valuation As part of its longer-term growth roadmap, GB Realty is looking at developing a large-scale township of approximately 1,000 acres over the next decade.

The company has also set an ambitious target of building GB Realty into an enterprise with a Rs. 50,000 crore valuation by 2036, supported by geographic expansion, portfolio diversification and a stronger presence in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments. Its three-year strategy will primarily focus on accelerating project delivery, deploying capital into new developments and strengthening its position in North India's premium real estate market. "The next decade for GB Realty will be about scale, but scale with a distinctive identity. Our aspiration is to create a portfolio spanning ultra-luxury residences, commercial destinations, resort living, golf communities and large integrated townships. By 2036, our vision is to build GB Realty into an enterprise valued at Rs. 50,000 crore," Bhatti added.

GB Realty is a Chandigarh Tricity-based real estate development company with a growing presence in the luxury and premium real estate segment. The company is focused on developing differentiated residential, commercial and lifestyle-led real estate projects, with an emphasis on design, sustainability, wellness, service standards and long-term value creation. As part of its next phase of growth, GB Realty plans to expand its footprint across Punjab and other key markets in North India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)