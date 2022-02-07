Gear up for the biggest, hottest beauty bash; The Purplle I Heart Beauty Sale is here!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/ Fuzion Media): Calling all beauty lovers, the haul you have been waiting for is here. Beauty's biggest, hottest bash has arrived with the Purplle I Heart Beauty Sale.

Get the best deals, irresistible discounts, and much more.

The I Heart Beauty Sale starting 7th- 14th February 2022 is going to be larger than life!

Featuring, beauty classics to must-haves this season, your favourite brands will be on sale at over 30% discount. Celebrating beauty for all, this sale lets you pick a free gift of your choice on every order!

With over 1000+ brands and 50000+ products to choose from, the sale promises an extensive curation to meet all your beauty needs at incredible prices. Over 5000 natural beauty products, free shipping on your first orders, genuine certified products, and 100% returns within 2 days, the I heart beauty sale will be the perfect BFF this V-Day!

Ensuring we indulge you with the best of beauty, we are giving you top reasons why you must make it to the I Heart Beauty Sale:

Irresistible Beauty Deals

Bringing you the best deals to fill up your beauty stash with products from top brands, up to 50% off, buy one get one free,and many other deals on brands like Good Vibes, Carmesi, and FACES CANADA. Along with that, the sale promises tempting deals across top favourite brands including, Lakme, Mamaearth, Ponds, Minimalist, Garnier, Maybelline, NY Bae, Nivea, L'Oreal Paris, Mcaffeine, Clinique, and many more. Purplle's exclusive labels Purplle, Ny Bae, Stay Quirky, Alps Goodness, DermDoc, Vayam Ayurveda, and Asfa Halal will also have the steepest price drops on their exquisite products.

Up your beauty game with Watch and Buy lives

We give you more reasons to shop, tune in with a host of your favourite influencers and brands to get limited period discounts. The Purplle I Heart Beauty Sale will feature a live buying experience with one hour of exclusive discounts on brands you heart. Join in everyday starting 7th February as brands bring in engaging sessions, including, Wow, Bioderma, Lakme, Mom's Co, LOreal Paris, Colorbar, Streax, Vega, Maybelline, MyGlamm, and Body Cupid. During the one hour, our hosts will treat you to beauty tutorials and delight you with the best offers and coupon codes. These last for an hour so set your tune-in reminders now.

Hottest Ingredients to add to cart in 2022

If you have been waiting to step up your skincare routine then start right here, the I Heart Beauty sale offers you the choicest of ingredients at incredible prices. From unique ingredients like Snail Mucinto natural skincare remedies like Bakuchiol find the answers to all your skincare concerns. Get your skincare game going strong with these top-selling natural ingredients, Onion, Papaya, Coffee, Rosehip, and Cucumber.

If you're looking for trending ingredients inspired by K-beauty, then Niacinamide, Retinol, Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, Salicylic Acid, and many others are up for grabs.

Top picks from the I Heart Beauty Sale!

We make this easier for you with our recommended picks from the sale.

Purplle Snail Serum

Trust us this newly launched serum contains moisture agents that repair the skin's barrier function locking out ingredients and locking in moisture.

Good Vibes Rosehip Serum

Infused with the goodness of rosehip, the serum aids in cell regeneration, boosting your skin's overall radiance and giving you the Glow your skin deserves.

LakmeLumi Cream

This recently launched cream gives you the perfect make-up look with the benefits of skincare for any occasion. Enriched with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturized for up to 8 hours.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Foundation

All bow to the queen of foundations! Get instant flawlessly matte, natural-looking skin with the foundation that fits the best.

NY Bae 5 in 1 Lipstick

NY Bae brings to you all the lip shades you ever wanted with just a single twist. It is easy to use, travel-friendly, glides smoothly with a rich colour pay off.

Minimalist 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

The hydrating day and night serum soothes and provides daily nourishment to your skin. Enriched with aloe vera juice for long-lasting hydration and silky smooth skin.

Mamaearth Onion Oil For Hair Regrowth & Hair Fall Control

Get stronger, smoother, shinier hair with this magical hair oil filled with the goodness of Sulphur potassium and anti-oxidants that reduce hair falland accelerate hair growth.

At Purplle, we believe in beauty for all, and every beauty lover across India should have access to products of their choice. So this V-Day fill your hearts with the best of beauty, each day, every day! Because we know, you heart beauty just as much as we do. Wait no more, download the Purplle app, drop your favs into the cart, watch out for the price drops and make the most of the biggest sale of the season!

This story is provided by Fuzion Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Fuzion Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)