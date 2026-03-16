VMPL Panipat (Haryana) [India], March 16: Geeta Institute of Law (GIL), is further advancing its mission for a structured legal education system by emphasizing academic intensity, judicial service training, moot court participation, and success in national-level advocacy. Geeta Institute of Law (GIL)is situated opposite to DPS Panipat City on G.T. Road, Village Karhans, Samalkha, Panipat - 132103, Haryana. The institute provides a holistic law education program that seeks to attain a balance between academic education and practical experience. Geeta Institute of Law was founded in the year 2007 by educationist and social worker Sh. S.P. Bansal, under the umbrella of K.R. Education Society. The college is affiliated with Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra and approved by the Bar Council of India. Since its inception, Geeta Institute of Law has been making efforts to provide legal education in accordance with structured learning patterns, values, and practical training in court-rooms.

Academic Programs for Legal Expertise Geeta Law College provides a range of undergraduate and postgraduate law courses: * BA.LL.B. (Hons.) - 5 Years * BBA.LL.B. (Hons.) - 5 Years * LL.B. - 3 Years * LL.M. - 2 Years The five-year integrated courses provide basic subjects in arts or business administration along with legal studies, providing a multidisciplinary experience under the aegis of law. The three-year LL.B. course is designed for graduates who want to pursue a professional career in the legal domain, and the LL.M. course is designed for academic pursuits. The academic process at GIL comprises discussion, sessions, case law analysis, project work, drafting and clinical courses. Legal research and writing is an essential part of the academic process. Students are trained to learn statutes, assess judicial precedents and build a logical argument in law.

National & International Seminars are being organized from time to time to keep the students updated on the latest development in the legislation and judicial sector. By the time the students complete their respective courses, they are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience to enable them to function effectively as responsible professionals in the legal field. Regular Moot Court Practice as a Core Academic Component Moot court training is not limited to occasional practice at Geeta Institute of Law, it is an essential part of the academic process. The college provides regular and structured moot court practice sessions to provide students with actual court-room experience.

The practice sessions comprise: * Memorial writing * Case law analysis * Oral arguments * Rebuttals Procedural formalities Faculty members assist students in preparing written and oral arguments. Regular practice sessions help students to enhance their articulation skills, logical reasoning, and court-room presence. The Institute's regular advocacy training program has resulted in the creation of national-level moot court winning teams, which is a proof of the institute's successful training program model. External competitions are made simpler by systematic practice, peer review, and faculty assistance. Apart from regular practice sessions, Geeta Institute of Law has conducted major moot court competitions, which includes 16 GIL National Moot Court Competition & 1st GIL International Moot Court Competition till now.

These competitions provide an academic platform for students from different institutions to participate and compete in their advocacy skills. Some of the notable members of the judiciary who have attended these competitions and academic events at GIL are: * Hon'ble Mr. Justice D. Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India * Hon'ble Mr. Justice C.T. Ravikumar,Judge, Supreme Court of India * Hon'ble Mr. Justice Anil Kshetrapal,Judge,High Court of Delhi * Hon'ble Mr. Justice A.K. Monga, Judge, Punjab & Haryana High Court * Hon'ble Mr. Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India Interacting with judges provides students with the ability to gain knowledge about judicial thinking and court expectations.

Internship Framework and Professional Exposure Geeta Institute of Law has incorporated internships into its academic framework to provide exposure to students. Students interact with legal firms and professional organizations to gain knowledge about drafting, litigation and advisory work. The Institute also organizes professional internship fairs, such as Prashikshan & 6 Internship Fairs have been organized till now, to provide direct interaction between students and professional organizations. Engagement with internships provides for experiential learning and provides students with the ability to gain knowledge about procedural work flows in real-life legal settings. GLAT 2026: Systematic Admission Process Admissions to the five-year integrated law programs are handled by the Geeta Law Admission Test (GLAT).

GLAT 2026 provides candidates with the opportunity to take advantage of scholarships of up to 100 % based on performance criteria. The admission process includes: * Filing an application (online or offline) with a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1500 * Personal Interaction Call Letter is dispatched through email * Verification of documents at the GIL campus * This is a systematic process that ensures fair assessment before admission. Judicial Services Coaching Through Geeta Judicial Academy As part of its focus on career development, Geeta Institute of Law, also provides Judicial Services coaching through the Geeta Judicial Academy. The coaching program provides daily expert lectures for students who are preparing for Judicial Services exams even without leaving their hometowns. The coaching program is one of the ways through which the institute is committed to supporting students who aspire to become judicial officers.

Research Engagement and Academic Dialogue The institute supports research engagement through seminars, conferences and research projects. The Centre for Research and Innovation at Geeta Institute of Law has organized seminars on topics such as "Global Governance and International Law: Challenges and Opportunities." The institute also supports academic writing through the publication of the Journal of Global Research and Analysis (JGRA) through calls for research papers. Through organizing seminars, webinars, and interactions with experts, students are exposed to the latest developments in legal discourse and interdisciplinary discussions. Alumni in Diverse Legal Roles The alumni of Geeta Law College are involved in diverse roles in litigation and corporate organizations.

Some of the notable alumni of the institute include:- * Rishabh Aggarwal-Judge,Haryana Judicial Services * Renu Bala-Judge,Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services * Pulkit Malhotra-Haryana Civil Services * Shanu-Legal Consultant at Sunnamusk,UK * Sidharth Pahal - Legal Consultant, Sports Authority of India * Kajal Dewan - Advocate, High Court of Delhi * Chirag Chandna - Senior Executive Legal, ACE Ltd., Faridabad * Namarta Bhatnagar - Lawyer, Supreme Court of India These roles indicate involvement in litigation, consultancy, and corporate legal work. Leadership and Institutional Vision Geeta Institute of Law is a constituent of the overall leadership structure of the Geeta Group of Institutions. Sh. S.P. Bansal Chairman, GGI | Chancellor, Geeta University His vision for the institute is to provide excellence in legal education and to produce graduates who are guided by moral and human values.

Nishant Bansal Vice Chairman, GGI | Pro-Chancellor, Geeta University He emphasizes the need for development in knowledge, management acumen, and guidance for employment. Ankush Bansal Vice Chairman, GGI | Pro-Chancellor, Geeta University He emphasizes the need for the introduction of modern approaches and academic procedures for professional development. Dr. Subhash Kumar Mittal Principal, Geeta Institute of Law Dr. Mittal has completed his doctorate from Sri Venkateswara University and has cleared UGC-NET in 2003. He has more than 20 years of experience in academics and four years of experience in legal practice. He has presided over more than 80 national and international seminars. He has coordinated more than 10 national moot court competitions and guided 40 dissertations. His areas of interest in academics include Company Law, Land Laws, Drafting & Pleading, and Conflict of Laws.

Under his leadership, the institute has remained actively engaged in academics and development of advocacy. Campus Infrastructure and Student Development The campus facilities comprise academic class rooms, moot court rooms, and seminar halls. The students are provided with a large playground and a dedicated basketball court. The cultural and techno fests conducted every semester also contribute to the overall engagement of the students. The campus canteen and common areas are planned for recreational purposes. The feedback from the students highlight the importance of faculty members, infrastructure facilities, and the development of advocacy skills as important constituents of their learning experience. Vision and Mission Framework Vision: "To reach the pinnacle of academic excellence and nurture the dreams and aspirations of students aspiring to evolve into well-rounded professionals dedicated to nation-building."

Mission: * To inspire academic excellence through student-centered and outcome-based teaching-learning processes. * To develop knowledge, skills, behavior, and professional ethics. * To promote interdisciplinary research. * To develop strong industry-academia linkages. * To inculcate innovative thinking and professional ethics. Legacy of Geeta Group of Institutions Geeta Group of Institutions started its functioning in 1985 and has developed itself into a network of schools, colleges, and universities. Major milestones: * 1998 - Geeta Vidya Mandir, Panipat * 2007 - Geeta Institute of Law * 2008 - Geeta Engineering College (later renamed to Geeta University) * 2019 - Geeta Institute of Pharmacy * 2022 - Geeta University The group is still running institutions in various streams of education.

Affiliations and Recognition Geeta Institute of Law is affiliated with Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, to ensure that the academic structure and the degree structure of the institute are in accordance with the rules and regulations of the university. It is also approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI), which ensures that the institute meets the required standards as per the rules and regulations of the Bar Council of India. It is also recognized by the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), which helps in institutional reporting at the national level. In addition, recognition by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana, ensures that it meets the state-level academic policies and requirements for higher educational institutions.

Institutional Overview Geeta Institute of Law, located on NH-1 G.T. Road, Panipat, just 50 minutes from Delhi, offers a comprehensive legal education system that encompasses structured academics, regular moot court practices, success at the national level of advocacy, internship exposure and judicial coaching. With regular courtroom simulations, research and professional preparation, the institution has continued to produce graduates who possess analytical acuity, courtroom presence, and professional integrity. Media Contact: Geeta Institute of Law (GIL) Opposite DPS Panipat City G.T. Road, Village Karhans, Samalkha Panipat - 132103, Haryana, India For admissions and institutional inquiries, candidates can contact the institute directly through the official campus address. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)