VMPL New Delhi [India], May 16: Gegadyne Energy, a Mumbai-based deep-tech battery company, has announced the commercial launch of its Multi-Ion Battery Technology for industrial and traction applications. Conceived, developed and patented entirely in-house, Multi-Ion is one of the few advanced battery chemistries in the Indian market built on original science rather than licensed IP from global technology holders. The technology represents a significant departure from the lithium-ion architectures that dominate today's energy storage landscape, offering industrial customers a domestically developed alternative engineered specifically for the demands of high-cycle traction use. The launch targets material handling and industrial power sectors, where the company positions Multi-Ion as a direct alternative to conventional lead-acid and imported lithium-ion chemistries. The technology is already deployed with leading European and Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEM), marking its entry into commercial operations at scale.

A chemistry of a different kind At the core of the Multi-Ion platform is a proprietary sodium-potassium intercalation chemistry -- a dual-ion architecture engineered from first principles for high-rate, long-cycle industrial applications. Unlike conventional batteries that rely on a single charge carrier, whether lithium or lead, Multi-Ion deploys multiple ions working in parallel. The result is a structural performance advantage: higher cycle life, greater thermal stability, and better charge efficiency than either lead-acid or lithium-ion, at a lower total lifetime cost. Critically, the chemistry is lithium-free. By removing exposure to lithium, cobalt, and nickel, Gegadyne has built a structurally more stable supply chain.

The battery packs are designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, with an IP67 ingress protection rating integrated Battery Management System developed in-house along with IOT Module for remote monitoring and battery chargers. Designed for the demands of Indian industry The Multi-Ion traction battery is engineered to operate across a charge temperature range of -40 to 60 degrees Celsius, making it suitable across environments from cold storage facilities to open warehouse floors in peak summer. The platform has also been validated to perform at sub-zero temperatures, with consistent pack performance observed across multiple discharge cycles in controlled testing. The system supports ultra-fast charging alongside opportunity charging between shifts, eliminating the need for dedicated battery rooms, battery swaps, or ventilation infrastructure. The batteries charge inside the truck, and charging stations can be positioned anywhere in the facility.

Cycle life stands at > 5,000 warranted cycles -- significantly higher than the typical lithium-ion alternatives, and multiples ahead of cycles delivered by lead-acid. The company backs the platform with a 7 warranty, which it describes as the longest in the industry. Battery pack specifications span nominal voltages of 24V to 84V, nominal capacities of upto 1,020 Ah, covering Class 1 counterbalance forklifts, Class 2 order pickers and reach trucks, and Class 3 pallet jacks, stackers, and tugs. The company has also developed a dedicated cold storage variant with an anti-freeze variant optimal for use in extreme low-temperature environments. A full-stack system, not just a cell

Gegadyne Energy's commercial offering is a vertically integrated system. The product stack includes patented cells chemistry, battery packs customised to customer requirements, an intelligent Battery Management System with advanced cell monitoring and balancing, integrated chargers, and a telematics layer enabling live performance tracking and data-driven operational insights. Speaking on this milestone Jubin Varghese, Co-Founder and CEO of Gegadyne Energy said "Industrial and traction is where we are starting, but the applications for this technology extend well beyond what we are launching today. We have only just begun. Over the coming months, you will see our Multi-Ion technology deployed across sectors and use cases that we have been quietly preparing for. There is significantly more in our pipeline, and it will be coming to market soon."

https://www.gegadyne.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)