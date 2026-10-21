PRNewswire Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21: GEMS Education, one of the world's largest operators of private schools across 10+ countries providing education to more than 200,000+ students, has announced the launch of GEMS Modern Academy in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The new school will provide multiple curriculum pathways, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula, giving families a choice between a nationally recognised Indian curriculum and a globally benchmarked international programme on a single campus. Located at Vellakinar - Coimbatore, the school will welcome its first cohort of students in the academic year 2027-28, with admissions opening from 20th October 2026. The parent school brand - GEMS Modern Academy Dubai is recognised as one of the most outstanding schools in Dubai, with an additional campus in Kochi (Keralam) and now in Coimbatore. The other GEMS brands such as GEMS Millennium Schools and GEMS School of Excellence have more than 15+ schools in different parts of India.

Coimbatore has grown into one of South India's most dynamic cities - a centre of manufacturing, engineering, textiles, healthcare and a fast-expanding technology sector - and home to families with strong aspirations for their children's education. GEMS Modern Academy has been shaped with the future of these learners in mind. GEMS Education believes Coimbatore holds immense potential for world-class school education that remains deeply connected to its community. With this launch, GEMS Education will bring its global GEMS brand, academic leadership and international operational expertise to Coimbatore, delivering teaching and learning in line with its global standards while aligning educational opportunities with the aspirations of parents and students. The dual-curriculum model allows students to pursue the rigour and familiarity of CBSE, or the inquiry-led, globally oriented pathway of the IB programmes (subject to authorisation by the International Baccalaureate Organization), supported by a common culture of high expectations, care and character. Education is no longer only national; it is international. A school that is rooted in Coimbatore and connected to the world will set a new benchmark, and in time it will be seen as a milestone for education in Tamil Nadu.

At the heart of GEMS Education's philosophy is a teacher-first, child-first approach. The organisation believes that the true strength of a school lies in the quality of its teaching and learning, rather than in its infrastructure alone. At GEMS Modern Academy, Coimbatore, teachers will be empowered as leaders, and every decision will prioritise meaningful learning experiences and the holistic development of every child - academically, socially and emotionally. "Coimbatore is a city of enterprise, innovation and strong family values, and we are delighted to bring GEMS Modern Academy here. By offering both CBSE and IB under one roof, we give parents genuine choice, with education that is rooted locally and connected globally. Our aim is to create a future-focused learning environment where every child is known, challenged and inspired to reach their full potential." - Francis Joseph, India CEO, GEMS Education

"We are proud to open the doors of GEMS Modern Academy to the families of Coimbatore. Backed by GEMS Education's legacy of more than 65 years in delivering high-quality education, our school will combine academic excellence with creativity, wellbeing and a strong sense of values. Whether students choose the CBSE or IB pathway, they will be prepared for success in an increasingly interconnected world." - Mrs. Molly Cyril, Member, School Governing Board About GEMS Education GEMS Education is one of the world's leading, oldest and largest private K-12 education providers, with a legacy spanning more than 65 years. GEMS was founded in 1959 in Dubai by two passionate Indian teachers.

Today, GEMS educates more than 200,000 students from over 176 nationalities through its global network of owned and managed schools, supported by more than 20,000 employees, including over 10,000 educators and school leaders representing 112 nationalities. Having educated more than 500,000 students over the decades, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula - including IB, British, Indian (CBSE/ICSE/State), Cambridge and American programmes - preparing young people with the knowledge, character and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Guided by its enduring mission to put a quality education within the reach of every learner, everywhere, GEMS combines academic rigour with character development, wellbeing, innovation and strong partnerships with families and communities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into more than 2,000 universities across 71 countries, including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities in the UK. In the last four years alone, more than 3,500 GEMS graduates have attended the world's top 100 universities, over 2,200 have progressed to Russell Group universities, almost 2,000 have enrolled at the world's top 50 universities, and more than 60 have gone on to Ivy League institutions.

Through its expanding network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS continues to create opportunities for young people to become leaders, innovators and positive changemakers in their communities and beyond. For more details, please visit www.gemseducation.com and www.gemseducationindia.com. Email: francis.joseph@gemsedu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)