VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21: Reinforcing Jaipur's emergence as a hub for both higher education and startup innovation, the Gen-Next Bharat Startup Summit hosted at ACIC-VGU Foundation, in collaboration with MeitY Startup Hub, brought together over 250 startup founders, investors, policymakers, and young innovators. The summit not only highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem but also positioned institutions like Vivekananda Global University (VGU) among the best universities in Jaipur for entrepreneurship, innovation, and industry-focused courses. With increasing demand for top courses in engineering, management, data science, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship, the summit showcased how universities are evolving beyond academics to become startup incubation and skill development hubs.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, spoke about GENESIS (Gen-Next Support for Innovative Startups)--a flagship initiative focused on startup funding, incubation, and growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He emphasized that India's startup push is supported by 19+ ministries, creating opportunities for students pursuing career-oriented courses in technology, business, and innovation. Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav, CEO, ACIC-VGU Foundation, highlighted the institution's role in bridging education, placements, and entrepreneurship. "ACIC-VGU Foundation has incubated over 160 startups, with 60 supported through key initiatives like the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, MeitY GENESIS, and DST NIDHI Seed Fund Scheme. These startups have created over 800 jobs and generated ₹100 crore+ revenue," he said.

He further added that VGU is emerging as a preferred choice for students looking for the best private university in Jaipur with strong placement support, startup exposure, and industry-aligned programs. The university attracts innovators from IITs, BITS, and other leading institutions, building a strong ecosystem for high-growth startups and future-ready careers. The summit also highlighted VGU's transdisciplinary learning model, where students from B.Tech, MBA, BBA, data science, AI, and emerging technology courses collaborate with faculty and startup founders. This approach enables students to gain practical exposure, internships, and startup experience, making it a strong destination for those searching for top colleges in Jaipur with placements and real-world learning opportunities.

The event featured multiple sessions on startup scaling, funding strategies, financial compliance, digital marketing, and global expansion, aligning closely with skills taught in modern professional courses and management programs. A key highlight was the international panel discussion "Think Global, Build Local", which explored how students and entrepreneurs from top universities in Rajasthan can build globally competitive startups. Rohit Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Balwaan Krishi, shared insights on building a successful agri-tech startup in India, offering practical learning for students pursuing entrepreneurship and agriculture-related courses. The summit also hosted a special session on "Women Entrepreneurship in India", highlighting opportunities for women in business, leadership, and startup-driven careers, encouraging more participation from students across disciplines.

The event concluded with a Shark Tank-style startup pitch session, where 15 startups presented their ideas to investors. The showcased ventures spanned sectors such as ed-tech, health-tech, AI, clean energy, and digital services--domains increasingly popular among students choosing future-ready courses in India. The Gen-Next Bharat Startup Summit reinforced the growing importance of universities as innovation hubs, combining education, placements, startup incubation, and industry collaboration under one ecosystem. Closing the summit, Shri Panneerselvam Madanagopal expressed confidence in India's startup-led growth, highlighting how institutions like VGU are contributing to building a skilled, innovative, and self-reliant workforce. With its strong focus on career-oriented courses, placements, startup incubation, and industry partnerships, ACIC-VGU Foundation and VGU continue to strengthen Jaipur's position as a destination for students searching for the best university in Jaipur and top courses with high career growth potential.

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