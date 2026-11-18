VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Bharat1.ai hosted India's first quadrupedal athletic showcase at the AI & Robotics Pavilion at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, organised by the Government of Karnataka. The race was flagged off by D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a significant moment of government endorsement for India's emerging physical AI ecosystem. Three of India's top quadrupedal robotics companies, General Autonomy, Strider Robotics and xTerra Robotics, raced head-to-head. General Autonomy won the race, which consisted of robotic dogs covering the distance of 100 mts.

"It's not about winning or losing the race. Rather, the fact that three homegrown robotics companies building quadrupeds were able to compete without breaking down shows that the depth of cutting-edge AI companies in India is growing in a healthy way." Umakant Soni, Co-founder, Bharat1.ai.