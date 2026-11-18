NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: Geniemode, a leading technology-enabled apparel sourcing company, planted 1,000 saplings at Matri Van Forest in Ghata, Gurugram. Responding to COP31's spotlight on the UN Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation (2027-2036), the initiative is estimated to sequester approximately 31 tonnes of carbon in 10 years*.

The plantation comprised 300 Lasoda, 200 Siras, 200 Amla, 200 Kachnar and 100 Kusum saplings. These native species strengthen local biodiversity, improve soil quality, provide shade and fodder, while also offering nutritional and medicinal value for surrounding communities, and shelter for birds and other wildlife.

"We, at Geniemode, believe that businesses must contribute positively to support the communities and nature, to be sustainable. This belief was actioned with the plantation drive, where over 50 of our team members, including me and my co-founder contributed. We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to the UN's Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation", said Mr. Amit Sharma, Founder and CEO, Geniemode.