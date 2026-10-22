PNN Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Genus Innovation Ltd. is showcasing its integrated energy portfolio of Energy Storage System (ESS) and Renewable Energy management solutions (REMS) at The Battery Show India 2026 and Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2026, being held from 22-24 October 2026 at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida. At the Expo, Genus Innovation unveiled its Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter after the successful rollout of its Hi Flo Hybrid Solar Inverter series 5kVA (24V), 7.5kVA (48V) and 15kVA (48V) earlier this year. The company is also showcasing its flagship energy solution, the MaxiLion ESS series of in-built lithium inverters, including the MaxiLion One MPPT Solar Inverter, along with its MaxiLife and Flexion lithium battery ranges and microinverters. The portfolio addresses a range of residential and commercial requirements across power backup, solar integration and energy storage.

Complementing these offerings is the company's REMS portfolio, including 'Hi-FLO Hybrid Solar Inverter' and 'GTI X1' on-grid solar inverters, designed to support the growing adoption of solar and distributed energy solutions. The company is also highlighting its RMS Dongle, which enables connected monitoring of compatible systems, adding to its broader portfolio of energy solutions. Commenting on the participation at REI, Yash Todi, Director and Chief Sales & marketing Officer, Genus Innovation, said, "The transition towards cleaner energy requires solutions that go beyond power generation. Energy storage, efficient power conversion and visibility into system performance are becoming increasingly important to how energy is managed and used. REI provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our entire integrated portfolio, engage with the market, and understand the evolving needs of customers and channel partners. Our focus is on making relevant, dependable energy solutions accessible across a range of applications."

He further added, "With the new addition of Hi-FLO Hybrid 2.5kVa to our Hybrid solar inverter series, we are strengthening our offering in this high-growth segment by offering solar solutions that combine efficiency, scalability, and real-time energy intelligence. This launch aligns with our broader strategy to build a future-ready, sustainable and integrated energy solutions portfolio." The Hi-FLO Hybrid Solar Inverter series has been engineered to deliver uninterrupted power through intelligent energy management, enabling users to optimise solar consumption and battery storage while reducing dependence on the grid. The Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5kVA supports high-efficiency performance, fast switchover (UPS-level switching