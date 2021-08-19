George Thomas, JLL's Global Chief Information Officer, adds to a growing roster of Indian-Origin CIOs

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has announced the appointment of George Thomas as Global Chief Information Officer.
He is the latest addition to a long line of Indian-origin CIOs who are now leading on the enterprise tech-stage globally.
George, an Indian American technology executive, brings to this appointment a 20-year track record of success spanning corporations such as General Electric, HSBC and JLL, where he held global leadership roles based in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In his new role, George will steer JLL's enterprise technology, strategy, cyber and operations covering JLL's businesses in over 80 countries with a global workforce of more than 92,000. George is part of the (https://www.jllt.com) JLL Technologies (JLLT) Executive Leadership Team led by co-CEOs Mihir Shah and Yishai Lerner. This is a first-of-its-kind team combining commercial real estate experts with world-class technologists to deliver solutions that help organizations transform the way they acquire, manage, operate, and experience space.
At JLL, George's strategic initiatives include the development and implementation of JLL's global in-house technology Centre of Expertise (CoE) in Bengaluru, India. This CoE employs about 700 highly skilled tech experts and provides a consolidated delivery platform to JLL and its clients globally.
This CoE is also the first workplace in India to be awarded a platinum-level WELL Certification this year by the International WELL Building Institute and underlines George's approach towards creating responsible and sustainable workspaces.
Born in Trivandrum, Kerala, George completed his bachelor's degree in engineering from India and moved to the United States to complete a masters' programs in engineering and business. George is an alumnus of the Kerala University, India, the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in California. He resides with his family in Singapore.
