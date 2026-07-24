SMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24: GBC India is bringing German Doner Kebab (GDK) to India, marking the start of a long-term expansion plan in one of the world's most dynamic consumer markets. The brand will open its first Indian restaurant in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, in August 2026. GDK operates more than 170 restaurants globally and has built a loyal following among consumers who pay close attention to what they eat. The brand is known for reworking the traditional Doner Kebab using premium lean meats, fresh ingredients, handmade sauces and elevated preparation methods, and has come to represent quality, flavour and modern dining across the markets it operates in.

India's expanding middle class, rising disposable incomes and growing exposure to global food cultures are reshaping what consumers expect from a meal. Alongside this, awareness of nutrition, fitness and protein intake has risen sharply, especially among younger consumers who are looking for food that delivers on both taste and quality. This shift is opening up space in the market for premium food brands that are built around these changing lifestyles and eating habits. GDK is entering India at a point when protein-focused eating is becoming increasingly relevant to Indian consumers. By reintroducing the classic OG Doner Kebab through premium lean meats and quality ingredients, the brand is positioning itself at the meeting point of flavour, convenience and nutritional awareness.

The launch is part of GBC India's larger strategy of bringing globally successful food concepts into the Indian market. With more than 15 years of experience in food supply chain operations, sourcing and quality management, GBC has the operational groundwork already in place to bring international food brands into India while holding on to consistency, operational excellence and world-class standards. For GBC, the GDK launch is about more than introducing a new restaurant brand to the country. The company sees it as the start of a new category within India's food and beverage space, one built around better-quality ingredients, protein-forward meals and dining experiences suited to India's next generation of consumers.

"GBC has always been about quality, innovation, and connecting with people through food. Having worked with German Doner Kebab UK for over a decade, we understand their standards and culture intimately. Launching GDK in India is a natural next step, bringing freshness, flavour, and a global dining experience to our local audience," said Ginny Sahni, Managing Director of GBC India. "The future of food belongs to brands that understand people beyond the plate," said Vikrant Tomer, CEO, GBC India. "Today's consumers move seamlessly between fitness, fashion, music, content, and culture, and the brands they choose need to reflect those lifestyles. India is seeing a growing appreciation for protein-rich meals and premium dining experiences, making this the perfect moment for GDK to enter the market. We believe the brand is uniquely positioned to connect with a generation that values both quality and experience."

Simon Wallis, CEO, GDK International, said: "India is one of the world's most exciting food markets, and entering this landscape is a natural step in our global journey. Our mission at GDK is to elevate the kebab experience one kebab, done right, at a time. With GBC as our partner, we are confident of delivering on that in India. Together, we will bring a brand that is not only about superior tasting food but also about culture, lifestyle, and creating everyday moments that matter." After its Hyderabad launch, GBC India will carry out a phased national rollout, targeting 450 restaurants across the country over the next decade. The expansion will begin with major metropolitan markets and high-growth urban centres, as the company works to establish GDK as India's leading premium doner kebab brand while building a scalable platform for future international food concepts across the country.

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