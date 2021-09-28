Get an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000 on professional loans from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a convenient financial solution for professionals such as chartered accountants (CAs) and doctors.

Professionals looking to grow their business, invest in modern technology, add to their workforce or ensure adequate working capital can rely on this credit offering.

What's more, ahead of the festive season, CAs and doctors (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/professional-loan?utm_source=thirdparty & utm_medium=referral & utm_campaign=SEP-21) applying for a professional loan from Bajaj Finserv stand to get Amazon gift vouchers worth Rs. 5,000! Apply for a loan of up to Rs. 42 lakh online before 31st October 2021 and get this voucher.

Here's all you need to know about the Bajaj Finserv Professional Loan.

Easy and flexible terms to assist professionals better

Like the other aspects of this credit offering, repayment is also designed to suit the needs of professionals. Borrowers can repay the loan over a flexible tenor as per their income and finances. They can also opt for the Flexi facility to further ease their repayment journey.

This feature allows professionals to pay only interest as EMIs during the initial part of the tenor. This helps reduce monthly instalments by up to 45%* and lets customers manage their cash flow conveniently.

A large loan amount for all your needs

The doctor loan and CA loan offered by Bajaj Finserv provides ample funds for personal and business needs. Professionals can get access to funds up to Rs. 42 lakh without pledging any assets. This unsecured credit facility helps to address immediate needs without delay or compromise.

Doctors, for instance, can make use of this easy-to-obtain capital to (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/how-to-expand-icu-and-hospital-services?utm_source=thirdparty & utm_medium=referral & utm_campaign=SEP-21) expand clinic and ICU infrastructure, invest in life-saving equipment and software, and implement other measures to improve customer relations. CAs can use the funds to finance their GST software needs, expand to a new commercial location, or hire a skilled workforce to diversify their offerings.

Instant financing with minimal documentation

Whether CAs want to scale up in time for tax season or doctors want to expand their existing set-up to introduce a super-speciality clinic, professionals have tailor-made requirements requiring instant cash access. Bajaj Finserv's Doctor Loans and CA Loans help professionals give wings to their plans with fast approval and disbursals.

Keeping the fast-paced schedule of professionals in mind, the NBFC requires minimal documentation and offers doorstep document pickup services. Professionals can check their pre-approved loan offer and apply using it to enjoy instant approval and get funds in as soon as 24 hours from approval.

*Conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan Against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S & P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: (https://www.bajajfinserv.in).

