Get cashback up to Rs. 750 on memory foam mattress on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs. 750 on a wide range of memory foam mattresses.
Those planning to shop for a new mattress can get it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 619. Additionally, customers can also avail 1 EMI as cashback on select products.
(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/memory-foam-mattress.html) Memory foam mattress is known for providing an ideal combination of support and comfort, by contouring to the shape of the body. Customers can order memory foam mattress online on zero down payment from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and get it home delivered without any additional cost.
Below mentioned are some of the memory foam mattresses currently available on the EMI Store:
Duroflex memory foam mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 839
Sleepyhead memory foam mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 1,125
Springtek memory foam mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 875
Springwel memory foam mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 619
Doctor dreams memory foam mattress on EMIs starting Rs. 631
Customers can shop online from over 1,000 cities on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This includes popular metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad etc.
Purchasing a memory foam (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mattress.html) mattress and bringing it home can be a challenging affair. However, customers can shop online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get their preferred memory foam mattress home delivered without any hassle.
Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy 4 step process:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
Choose the mattress you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.
Add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.
A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number. Ordered mattress will be home delivered.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers.
It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in), or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
