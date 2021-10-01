Get high FD Rates with Bajaj Finance and build your emergency fund

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dynamic market movements and volatilities have time and again highlighted the need to have a financial contingency plan.

This contingency fund can come in handy to finance emergency liquidity requirements. Financial experts strongly advise having an emergency backup, which can fund an individual's basic expenses for about 6-12 months.

Since building a corpus takes time, one must start setting aside a portion of their savings for emergency funds at the earliest. One can choose from a multitude of investment options available in the market. However, a fixed deposit is an ideal investment option if one's looking for the dual advantage of safety and stable growth.

Stability and security are key factors when it comes to investing one's hard-earned money. Choosing an investment option that gives you assured returns is essential. Bajaj Finance is one such financer that assures investors of guaranteed attractive returns with the highest deposit safety.

Here is what you can expect with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

1. Attractive FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance presents one of the highest (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-fees-and-interest-rates) FD interest rates up to 6.50%, along with an extra rate benefit of 0.10% p.a. for online investors. Senior citizens wanting to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD can find more excellent value with the additional rate benefit of 0.25% p.a.

Consider the following example to understand how one can create an emergency fund by investing in a Bajaj Finance FD. If an investor chooses to deposit Rs. 20,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD, here's what they will receive at maturity. Here's an illustration of your returns at maturity.

You can earn significant returns on maturity. And this amount can be used to manage your expenses till a regular cash flow is restored.

2. Loan against FD

An emergency fund exists to make money available when one needs it the most. With Bajaj Finance, FD investors can quickly meet their cash requirements without breaking their FDs. One can withdraw prematurely from their fixed deposit during emergencies. Bajaj Finance offers the facility of a loan against FD, where one can avail of a loan up to 75% of the invested amount. This can be done with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges.

3. Highest safety of deposit

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is rated high on credibility by CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA), the leading credit rating agency in India, making it one of the safest investment options available. Additionally, Bajaj Finance has '0 unclaimed deposits', an indicator of timely payments and a default-free experience.

4. Easy online investment process

One can invest in a Bajaj Finance FD from the comfort of their home. Investors can benefit from a contactless and paperless online process with the (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD) Bajaj Finance online FD. An additional rate benefit of 0.10% is offered to online investors.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes durable consumer loans, lifestyle finance, digital product finance, personal loans, loan against property, small business loans, home loans, credit cards, two-wheeler and three-wheeler loans, commercial lending, loan against securities and rural finance which includes gold loans and vehicle refinancing loans along with fixed deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

