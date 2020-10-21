Get ready to go on a complete laughter riot this Diwali with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

You would like to read
Ever since the first look of the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari came out, it had caused quite a stir. Today the makers have dropped the trailer of the movie and it is taking the internet by the storm.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari boasts of a fabulous ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma an ode to the good old 90s, it is a complete family entertainer with amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.
"This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It's a take on the great Indian wedding 'milestone' where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations," said Sharma about his passion project.
The trailer gives a glimpse of how hilarious the movie is going to be.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is produced by Zee Studios and will be releasing this Diwali.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
