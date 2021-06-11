Get the Best Budget Phones from Vivo on EMIs starting Rs 1,099 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering some great deals and discounts on Vivo mobiles. Customers looking to purchase a new mobile phone can shop from a wide range of Vivo smartphones on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,099 on the EMI Store. Additionally, one can also avail cashback up to Rs 1,000 on Vivo mobiles*.
Vivo as a brand is known for providing smartphones with cutting-edge technology on a budget friendly price tag. From the latest 5G technology and super-fast processor, to stunning cameras and long-lasting battery power- a Vivo mobile is packed with top of the line features.
The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering up to Rs 1,000 cashback on Vivo mobiles every Monday and Friday till 28th June 2021. That's not all, customers will also be able to purchase Vivo smartphones on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. Once the order is placed online, the Vivo mobile will be home delivered without any additional cost.
Some of the best-selling vivo mobiles on the EMI Store are:
1. Vivo Y31 128GB on EMIs starting Rs 1,099
2. Vivo Y20 64GB on EMIs starting Rs 1,277
3. Vivo V21 128GB on EMIs starting Rs 1,667
4. V20 Pro 128GB on EMIs starting Rs 1,999
5. Vivo Y20G 64GB on EMIs starting Rs 1,299
Customers living in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad can shop for Vivo mobile online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Whether it is a Vivo mobile or any other smartphone, the EMI Store enables one to purchase latest smartphones without worrying about cost on No Cost EMIs. Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is a hassle-free and cashless experience. All one has to do is:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.
2. Browse from a range of Vivo mobiles and select the smartphone to be purchased.
3. At the payment window, choose a convenient EMI tenor ranging from 3-24 months, and then add delivery address.
4. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete. The Vivo mobile will be delivered within a day or two*.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
