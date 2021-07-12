Get up to 60 percent off on furniture and home decor on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store's Super Monsoon Sale, which is on till 17th July, is offering the latest (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/furniture.html) furniture and home decor items at up to 60% discount.
A wide range of products like wardrobe, sofa, massage chair and much more is available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,075. Customers will also get an additional cashback of up to Rs. 750.
Products from popular brands like HomeTown, Good Furniture Works, Robotouch, Evok etc. are available on the sale. Whether it is a study table, a compact bed, or a spacious (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/wardrobes.html) wardrobe, one can shop for their favourite furniture on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. The ordered item will be safely home delivered without any additional cost.
Some of the popular products one can shop for on EMI Store are:
Wardrobe on EMIs starting Rs. 2,222
Bedside table on EMIs starting Rs. 1,075
Queen size bed on EMIs starting Rs. 1,742
Sofa on EMIs starting Rs. 1,666
Those residing in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thane, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can shop for furniture online on the EMI Store.
Shopping online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store comes with a host of other benefits like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months, home delivery of all products and door-step demo of select items across India. Here's how you can easily shop on the EMI Store:
Log in to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account using the registered number.
Browse from over 1 million+ products and add what you want to buy to the cart.
At the payment window, select the EMI tenor you are most comfortable with and enter your registered address.
An OTP will be sent to you for verification, post which the order will be placed and delivered at your doorstep*.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.
It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
