NewsVoir New Delhi [India], March 30: Ghaziabad has witnessed a significant milestone in its real estate journey as Saya Gold Avenue, the tallest residential development in the city, has been completely sold out. Located in the prime neighbourhood of Indirapuram, the project has emerged as a landmark development, with the final few units being sold at prices exceeding Rs. 15,000 per square foot, reflecting strong buyer confidence and premium positioning in the market. Developed as a large-scale residential community, Saya Gold Avenue comprises 1620 units across 8 towers, each rising up to 39 storeys, making it one of the most prominent high-rise developments in the region. The project offers a mix of 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK apartments and penthouses, catering to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, including end-users and investors. Adding to its premium appeal is an expansive 80,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and a host of modern lifestyle amenities including Olympic size swimming pool, world class gymnasium etc, designed to offer a holistic living experience.

Strategically located at the heart of Indirapuram with excellent connectivity to major roads and highways, the project has been particularly preferred by senior government officials, journalists, business leaders, CEOs, and working professionals, further enhancing its status as a sought-after residential address. The strong sales performance of Saya Gold Avenue also reflects the growing demand for premium and high-rise living in Indirapuram and the larger Ghaziabad region. Over the past few years, Indirapuram has evolved into a well-established residential hub with robust social infrastructure, seamless connectivity to Delhi and Noida, and a vibrant ecosystem of schools, hospitals, and commercial centres. Ghaziabad, too, has seen a steady rise in demand, driven by improved connectivity, infrastructure upgrades, and relatively competitive pricing compared to other NCR markets, making it an attractive destination for both end-users and investors.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said, "The complete sell-out of Saya Gold Avenue is a testament to the strong demand for quality developments in emerging micro-markets like Indirapuram and Ghaziabad. Today's homebuyers are increasingly looking for well-designed, high-rise communities with modern amenities, strong connectivity, and a premium living experience. The response to this project, especially the price appreciation to over Rs. 15,000 per sq. ft., reflects the growing maturity of the Ghaziabad real estate market and the confidence that buyers have in such developments." The success of Saya Gold Avenue highlights the ongoing transformation of Ghaziabad into a key residential destination within NCR, with premium developments setting new benchmarks in design, scale, and pricing.

About Saya Group Saya Group, established over 25 years ago, is a trailblazer in the real estate industry with a strong presence in the Delhi NCR region. Known for pioneering luxury residential and commercial developments, Saya Group began with the development of low-rise floors and luxury villas, and soon expanded into high-rise luxury homes and commercial projects. Saya Group a portfolio of over 4.99 Lacs Sq. Mtr. of luxurious residential spaces and innovative commercial projects. This includes 2.20 Lacs Sq. Mtr. of high-street retail malls in Noida and Greater Noida West. Our diverse range of developments underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders.

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