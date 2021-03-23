Ghodawat Consumer earns a prestigious award; bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' recognition

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The entire world witnessed a slump in business activities in 2020 due to COVID-19 but some enterprises showed enormous resilience and kept pushing their boundaries facing all odds. Ghodawat Consumer Products(GCPL) is one such company, which has made formidable strides during such challenging times and gained the trust of millions of customers.

The Brand Story, a leading Indian Media house, while acknowledging its endeavours of manufacturing high-quality consumer goods at affordable prices, awarded it with the prestigious 'India's Most Admirable Brand 2021' recognition.

Since its inception in 2014, GCPL has chartered great heights under the leadership of Shrenik Ghodawat (Managing Director - GCPL) and made a special niche in the market through its quality offerings and product innovations. The company is known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing environment where it produces various top-quality daily consumable products under the supervision of its adept manpower. Under its famous 'Star' brand, GCPL manufactures and sells products like Atta, Rice, Edible Oil, Snacks, Beverages, Salt, Dairy, Personal and Home Care products. RIDER, an energy drink, is the latest offering from GCPL for its consumers.

GCPL is considered as one of the fastest-growing consumer products companies in India which are diversifying its business at a rapid pace and amplifying its production significantly to cater to a larger audience at the pan-India level. With a strong network of 2000+ distributors, tie-ups with all leading modern trade chains along with having a presence over e-commerce platforms, GCPL is expanding its business horizon proficiently to fulfil its aim to become one of the most successful FMCG enterprises in India.

The Brand Story acknowledged the efforts of GCPL in setting a high benchmark in the FMCG market of India. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, "Ghodawat Consumer Products is a fine example of an FMCG organization that not only works to offer high-quality consumer products to its customers but also takes necessary steps to be in line with the consumer behaviour. The company is headed to become an industry leader in the FMCG market. The Brand Story is honoured to present Ghodawat Consumer Products with the award of India's Most Admirable Brand 2020."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)