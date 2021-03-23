Ghodawat Consumer earns a prestigious award; bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' recognition

You would like to read
- Amway India Awarded as "India's Greatest Workplace 2020" by The Brand Story
- ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education gets awarded as India's Most Admirable Education Brand 2020
- Shrenik standalone net profit declines 22.37% in the September 2020 quarter
- Sanjay Ghodawat Group launches energy drink 'RIDER'
- Infosys recognized among Top 10 IT services brands
Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The entire world witnessed a slump in business activities in 2020 due to COVID-19 but some enterprises showed enormous resilience and kept pushing their boundaries facing all odds. Ghodawat Consumer Products(GCPL) is one such company, which has made formidable strides during such challenging times and gained the trust of millions of customers.
The Brand Story, a leading Indian Media house, while acknowledging its endeavours of manufacturing high-quality consumer goods at affordable prices, awarded it with the prestigious 'India's Most Admirable Brand 2021' recognition.
Since its inception in 2014, GCPL has chartered great heights under the leadership of Shrenik Ghodawat (Managing Director - GCPL) and made a special niche in the market through its quality offerings and product innovations. The company is known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing environment where it produces various top-quality daily consumable products under the supervision of its adept manpower. Under its famous 'Star' brand, GCPL manufactures and sells products like Atta, Rice, Edible Oil, Snacks, Beverages, Salt, Dairy, Personal and Home Care products. RIDER, an energy drink, is the latest offering from GCPL for its consumers.
GCPL is considered as one of the fastest-growing consumer products companies in India which are diversifying its business at a rapid pace and amplifying its production significantly to cater to a larger audience at the pan-India level. With a strong network of 2000+ distributors, tie-ups with all leading modern trade chains along with having a presence over e-commerce platforms, GCPL is expanding its business horizon proficiently to fulfil its aim to become one of the most successful FMCG enterprises in India.
The Brand Story acknowledged the efforts of GCPL in setting a high benchmark in the FMCG market of India. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, "Ghodawat Consumer Products is a fine example of an FMCG organization that not only works to offer high-quality consumer products to its customers but also takes necessary steps to be in line with the consumer behaviour. The company is headed to become an industry leader in the FMCG market. The Brand Story is honoured to present Ghodawat Consumer Products with the award of India's Most Admirable Brand 2020."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor