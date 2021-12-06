Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

You would like to read
Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): In collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food unit won the 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants at an all India level.
As one of India's fastest growing FMCG enterprises, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd is honoured to be a recipient of such a prestigious award. Despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions, it has managed to outperform and consistently provide quality products to all its customers.
"We are very grateful for such an honour. Our focus is not just on delivering products but on consistently enhancing our customer experience in every way possible. With ultra-modern technology, Ghodawat Consumer is committed to doubling its snacks business and continue finding ways to enhance and provide a quality experience while increasing its capacity of existing food plants" says Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd.
With a product portfolio consisting of various popular daily essential products, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL) promises state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern machinery, hygienic production space, and skilled manpower which helps in the production of quality products like Atta, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks, Dairy Products, Edible Oil, Energy Drink, Fruit Drinks, Jaggery, Namkeen, Packaged Drinking Water, Rice, Salt, Sugar, Personal care and home care products.
