Ghodawat Realty enters Mumbai with the launch of Ghodawat Skystar residences

Mumbai/ Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ghodawat Realty (GRL), the real estate arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), marks its entry in the heart of Mumbai's - Goregaon West with the launch of Ghodawat Skystar residences.

With a strong focus on converting houses into luxurious and spacious homes, GRL has constructed and successfully delivered over 5 million sq. ft. of high-quality projects across Maharashtra and Karnataka. GRL aims to deliver spaces that bring ease, comfort, and luxury to its residents while rapidly advancing to become the best realty in the country.

Situated in Goregaon's S.V. Road, Ghodawat Skystar promises their customers an ecological paradise where all their dreams come true. With elegant designs offering exquisitely crafted 2 & 3 BHK flats with carpet area starting from 720sqft, Ghodawat Skystar assures a plethora of amenities that fulfill all their customers' daily necessities.

With 23 levels, majestic alleyway, opulent lobby, high-tech security systems, swimming pool, gymnasium, basement multi-level parking, and luxurious landscape gardens, Ghodawat Skystar promises their customers beautiful living as well as the greatest panoramic views of the cityscape along with the awe-inspiring grandeur of the celestial skies.

It offers a ready social and lifestyle infrastructure with excellent connectivity to the business districts, suburban stations, and the upcoming metro. The company has already received all the requisite permissions for the project that is expected to be completed over the next 2-3 years.

Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - SGG, says, "After successfully engraving our footprint in the real estate market with our Life Montage project in Pune, GRL opens its doors to Ghodawat Skystar in Goregaon (West), S.V. Road, Mumbai. Most of the companies build houses but I am proud to say we build homes for you and your family. With a vision of creating spaces that expresses individuality and creativity, Ghodawat Skystar is a piece of tranquility that sits among the skies providing you with breathtaking views. Detailed to perfection, our premises aren't just an ecological paradise but a landmark of beautiful living. By creating value for our customers, we aim to establish Ghodawat Skystar as a symbol of honesty, fair play, and an institution of luxurious and spacious living like no other."

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, please visit (https://www.ghodawat.com)

