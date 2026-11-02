PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Tapping into the Halloween buzz with the youth of India, Fanta joined forces with Snapchat to bring its legendary global Halloween campaign - The Haunted Universe - to India, delivering a mix of augmented reality experiences, pop horror and IRL experiences. The thrills peaked when Fanta and Snapchat brought the Haunted Universe into the real world with an exclusive Halloween bash at Snap's India HQ in Mumbai. Dressed in fun costumes, top Snapchat creators and pop-culture voices took over the venue for an unforgettable night of eerie interactive games, themed treats, and delicious ice-cold Fanta. Armed with an exclusive first look at the AR lenses and immersive setups, creators flooded social feeds with real-time thrills, sealing Fanta and Snapchat's place at the absolute center of India's modern Halloween scene.

Fanta rolled out limited-edition Ghostface cans, turning everyday packaging into an interactive horror portal. By scanning the can using the custom Fanta Halloween AR Lens on Snapchat, fans are instantly transported into the Haunted Universe, a gamified, digital dimension right inside phone cameras. This seamless phygital integration lets users dodge spooky surprises, show off sinister transformations, capture wild Snaps, and fire them straight into group chats to keep their Snap streaks burning. Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head - Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "Halloween has become one of Fanta's biggest brand moments globally, and it fits naturally with Fanta's bold, fun personality. With the Haunted Universe, we wanted to bring that to India in a way that reflects how young people here celebrate. The Ghostface Fanta cans are an invitation to play, and our partnership with Snap extends that experience to the platform where Gen Z creates content, connects with friends and keeps their streaks going. From the pack to the lens to the party, we want Fanta to be a part of how Genz celebrates Halloween in India."

The Power of the Snap Generation By embedding the Haunted Universe directly into the Snapchat Camera, Fanta meets Gen Z where they naturally play, express themselves, and create every single day. Amit Ojha, Head Agency Business, Snapchat - India, "Snapchat is the digital home for Gen Z and Halloween has evolved into one of the most expressive, creative moments on our platform, where friends connect to show off costumes, swap eerie Snaps, and play with augmented reality. Partnering with Fanta to bring the Haunted Universe and Ghostface to life turns that shared energy up a notch. By bridging the physical can with our AR Camera, we're giving millions of young Indians thrilling new way to play, celebrate, and create memories with the friends who matter most. And the Halloween bash was a cherry on top."

Watch the event highlights on Instagram About Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain. Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)